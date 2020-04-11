Boxing: Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Sons To Continue Their Father’s Legacy

The longer we wait for a rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, Jr., the chances are starting to dimmer – both fighters are in their 40s and can still draw crowds wherever they go.

As the two boxing greats may take time setting ratios and shares to arrange their contracts, the next possible thing for a Pacquiao-Mayweather fight could be just years away as both boxing legends are already passing the torch on to their sons.

Mayweather, the highest-paid boxer of the decade, was seen teaching his eldest son Koraun his moneymaker. On a series of Instagram posts, the 43-year old Mayweather shared video clips of him teaching the younger Mayweather the fundamentals of the sport as reported by The Sun.

Along one of the videos say that he is trying his best to be the best father possible as he is. Floyd was the one on the mitts absorbing the punches thrown by his son during their trials.

On the other video, Floyd and the 20-year old Koraun were doing jabs in sync following the signal being given by his pound-for-pound king dad.

On the other hand, “Pacman” is also showing his junior, Emmanuel, the way on how he became the boxing’s only eight-division champion. Jimuel, as most people call him, already got a taste of the sport as he already fought a handful of matches in the Philippines – winning his first fight via KO.

Touted to follow the footsteps of his father, the 18-year old Pacquiao went on to win his first four fights before dropping his fifth fight via unanimous decision in September last year. Reports from The Manila Times said that the eldest son of the current WBA welterweight champion vowed to bounce back from the first loss of his career in five fights.

During his training, he is also being watched by the Philippine senator’s trainer Buboy Fernandez as the two Pacquiao’s share the ring doing different drills.

It is yet to be seen whether the sons of these two boxing future Hall of Famers will meet in the ring and continue the legacy that their fathers had built as they carve their own but this time, both Manny and Floyd are still active, with the latter coming off his retirement, and is being groomed to fight Pacquiao again in the boxing ring.