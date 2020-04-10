Boxing: Manny Pacquiao, Terrence Crawford Eyed By Errol Spence For Next Fight

Errol Spence sets his sights on returning inside the boxing ring in September, the WBC/IBF Welterweight Champion announced on Monday, per Steve Kim of ESPN.

In his announcement, the 29-year-old also bared that he is targeting either Manny Pacquiao or Terrence Crawford for his comeback fight, which, he said, was originally planned for July or August but was delayed due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Spence got involved in a terrifying car accident in October where he sustained multiple injuries that forced him to go on a fight hiatus. He would be charged with DWI later on.

But now that he has recovered, the American champ is ready to start over and is raring to trade punches once again.

Prior to the accident, Spence had beaten Shawn Porter to seize the latter’s WBC belt. Danny Garcia is next in line to challenge the title, but “the Truth” is more focused on being the undisputed champ in the division; hence, he would rather test his might first against the WBA champ and established boxing icon Pacquiao or chase the WBO title against a proven welterweight destroyer Crawford.

“My goal is to be undisputed welterweight champion of the world, so I have to fight (Pacquiao) to get one of those belts, unless he vacates or something like that, or somebody else beats him. It’s a fight I would love to have,” said Spence, who had nothing but respect for the 41-year-old Filipino after his masterful performance against erstwhile undefeated Keith Thurman in July.

“I didn’t think (Pacquiao) was going to look that good, I didn’t think he was going to look like that,” said Spence. “I would love to fight Pacquiao, he’s a future legend, he’s a Hall of Famer, he’s a guy I would love to fight. He has a belt, too, I would love to get that belt.”

Spence would not complain if Crawford is offered in front of him instead. However, he still feels a card against Pacquiao is more ideal since both are fighting under the Premier Boxing Champions promotions, whereas Crawford is from Top Rank.

“It’s big, it just has to make sense,” said Spence. “Just like Pacquiao and Floyd (Mayweather), it has to be all the money in the pot and everybody has to get their fair share. So as long as it makes sense money-wise, if it’s big enough, then I think the fight will happen.”

“You’ve got to pay us our worth, because me and Terence are going to get in there and try to kill each other.”