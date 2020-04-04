Boxing News: Amir Khan Donates Building To UK COVID-19 Fight

The world needs all the help it can get and former world boxing champion Amir Khan is doing his share in a pretty big way. The 33-year-old fighter donated an entire building to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, aware that the number of facilities to accommodate COVID-19 affected patients is growing thin.

Khan donated a 60,000-square-foot building which already has electricity installed. The structure was originally meant to serve as a wedding hall but the Briton decided to donate instead with more hospital beds needed, Yahoo Sports reported.

“This country and the people have been great to me. They’ve supported me for so long and done so much for me. This is just the right thing to do,” Khan said. “I’m able to do it and it just so happens that there is an urgent need, so I reached out and made the offer.”

Khan has not fought since July 2019 where he won via TKO over Billy Dib. He won the vacant WBC International welterweight title and a next fight has yet to be announced. When he was asked on he would possibly want to fight next, Terence Crawford was mentioned as his preferred foe.

“Crawford, without a doubt,” Khan said. “He could fight off his front foot and his back foot and … he’s a very complete fighter.”

Khan and Crawford already crossed paths last year. Crawford won via TKO over the Briton to win the WBO welterweight title. And should he even the score with the 32-year-old boxer, another fighter he would love to fight again is Canelo Alvarez. Khan suffered a sixth-round KO against the Mexican Brawler in 2016.

Curiously, one name that was not mentioned is Kell Brook. The two rivals have been going back and forth about a potential clash but it seems that both sides are unable to get anything done. In a previous post, it was reported how Khan was hoping for a banner year this 2020 and wanted to face the top fighters and big money.

For now, Khan will have to wait as the whole world is paralyzed by the COVID-19 virus. The death tolls are rising and a cure has yet to be released. Time is essential to the native of Greater Manchester and it appears his planned last two fights are to avenge past losses to Crawford and Alvarez.