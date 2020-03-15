Boxing news: Anthony Joshua slammed and branded ‘a*******’ and ‘fraud’ by Jarrell Miller

Jarrell Miller has slammed heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua, calling him a ‘fraud’ and an ‘a*******’.

Miller nearly fought Joshua last year at Madison Square Garden but failed three drug tests in the lead-up to the bout. The American wants to fight Joshua again, having missed out on his world title opportunity last year. But after signing a deal with Top Rank and Bob Arum, he's going to have to build himself back into world title contention.

Joshua was knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr last summer, after the Mexican took Miller's place, but AJ has since won his belts back. But Miller still doubts Joshua's ability to beat big names like Fury and Wilder. "Anytime he gets hit, his legs turn to noodles," Miller told IFLTV. "I don't see him beating Tyson Fury, and I still don't see him beating Deontay Wilder.

“That’s a winnable fight for him, but Kubrat Pulev can crack too. It’s not the easiest fight in the world. “Anthony Joshua is another fraud. He puts a nice guy attitude but behind closed doors, he wants to talk s*** about me. “Be real all the time. If you’re an a-hole during the night time, then be an a-hole during the daytime. He has to be a persona. I get it, and he has to live a certain way. “I get it. But when somebody is coming for you, you have to fight fire with fire sometimes, and he feels that’s his best way, to fight fire with fire. I was going to smoke his ass. If he keeps the belts, yeah.

“The route that I have with Top Rank, we’re going to get a title shot soon. I think less than a year, we’re going to get another title shot. No doubt in my mind. If he keeps onto the belts, I don’t know.” Miller then said Fury was the best heavyweight in the division – but refused claims he’d been knocked down in sparring by the Gypsy King on numerous occasions. He said: “There’s a lot of things in boxing. Yeah, I think Fury is the hardest guy in the division to beat. “I love Tyson, but Tyson ain’t doing nothing to me in the ring. He knows this. He knows Big Baby ain’t no joke. Him knocking me down.