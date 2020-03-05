Boxing news: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury talks, bizarre Wilder excuse, Mayweather dig

Boxing news – Express Sport brings you the latest ongoings in the boxing world.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury talks

Deontay Wilder coach reflects on Tyson Fury loss

Floyd Mayweather sends message to Conor McGregor

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury talks Eddie Hearn has revealed he’s held talks with Anthony Joshua over a potential unification fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. “I’ve already spoken to AJ and he wants to go into this fight next,” the Matchroom Boxing chief told talkSPORT.

“We have to make this fight happen. We will never, ever get the chance for two Brits to fight for an undisputed heavyweight world championship. “I promise you we will do everything we can to make this fight. It has to happen.” When pressed on Fury’s performance, Hearn added: “I heard out of his camp he was going to be aggressive and go for it and I thought it was absolute madness and it ended up being genius from him and his team,” he said. “Just a wonderful performance. What a time for British boxing – an incredible night.

”I felt like he could school him but I didn’t think he could school him and beat him up, and he did that. “To have two heavyweight champions from Britain with all the belts, we’ll never see it again. “And he deserves all the credit, it was brilliant.” Deontay Wilder coach reflects on Tyson Fury loss

Deontay Wilder’s coach Jay Deas has partially attributed the American’s defeat to Fury to fatigue, which he believes was caused by the “heavy” costume he wore for his ring walk. “His legs didn’t look great to me early on. I didn’t think his legs look like they normally look,” Deas told Boxing Social. “I know he came to the ring in the outfit, which was very heavy. “I don’t know if that had anything to do with it. Tyson’s a lot of weight to be putting on you as well. “I don’t know all the answers yet but once I see the film, I’ll know more.”

Floyd Mayweather sends message to Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather Jr has told former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor he’ll happily beat him again in a boxing match. Man if they pay I’m there to play,” Mayweather told TMZ. “And if they’re paying cash Conor I’ll whip your ass again. “I do what I do everywhere, I pick up money I get paid to tell my story.”

We have to make this fight happen

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury talks

Deontay Wilder coach reflects on Tyson Fury loss

Floyd Mayweather sends message to Conor McGregor