Boxing news: David Haye reveals how Tyson Fury can stun Deontay Wilder in rematch

Tyson Fury locks horns with Deontay Wilder for the second time tonight as he bids for redemption in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury will have to be ‘significantly better’ than the first fight to beat Deontay Wilder tonight in Las Vegas, according to David Haye. Fury gets another shot at Wilder after the controversial draw in their initial fight in December 2018.

Fury climbed up off the canvas in one of the most stunning moments in modern boxing history during the epic clash at the Staples Cente in Los Angeles. And despite most boxing experts handing him a points victory the judges declared the contest a draw with Wilder keeping his belt. Tonight in Vegas Fury goes again hoping for redemption and to earn the WBC heavyweight crown. And Haye believes Fury should stick to the same gameplan from the first fight, but warns he will need to be even better than before. “The best tactics from Fury would be to do what he did the first time; slick boxing, jabbing, moving, and off-setting Wilder’s rhythm and stopping him loading his big punches,” he told Mirror Fighting.

“He should be touching Wilder’s hands with his jab and not always looking for a power punch while mixing up the power with the speed and trying to bamboozle Wilder in a similar manner to the first fight. “But he needs to be significantly better this time as Wilder is going to be ready for it.” Haye thinks Wilder needs to be clever with his punching, and needs to be tactical in the early rounds. “Wilder must fight the urge to throw big punches from out of range as he was guilty of this in the first fight,” he wrote in his Betfair column.

“He must get his feet closer to his opponent before off-loading, so I am expecting his footwork to be quicker and sharper than it was. “Another key to victory for Deontay is to show more feints than he did in 2018. He wasn’t trying hard enough to trick Fury into making a defensive move and countering with shots. “Instead, Wilder was throwing punches cold. He needs to set his attacks up a bit more. If Wilder is to defeat Fury this weekend, he will have to be more patient.