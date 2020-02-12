Boxing news: Deontay Wilder has theory on why Tyson Fury split with trainer Ben Davison

Deontay Wilder will look to defend his WBC world heavyweight title against Tyson Fury on February 22.

Deontay Wilder believes Tyson Fury parted ways with his trainer Ben Davison so he has a ready-made excuse if he loses to the Bronze Bomber on February 22. The two will clash for Wilder’s WBC world heavyweight title in a much-anticipated rematch.

Wilder and Fury fought to a split decision draw back in 2018 and have each had two fights since then. But in under two weeks’ time, they’ll do battle once again for the WBC heavyweight strap – which Wilder has held for over five years. Fury had Ben Davison, who was highly-responsible for the Gypsy King’s heralded comeback, in his corner for the first clash with Wilder.

But toward the end of 2019, the two split – and Fury chose Kronk Gym’s SugarHill Steward as his new trainer. The move surprised many, including Wilder, who has a theory as to why Fury may have changed trainers so close to the fight. Wilder told ThaBoxingVoice: “A lot of stuff that he’s doing is making me feel like he’s setting up an excuse for when he loses.

“The weight thing – I don’t wanna hear nothing about being out of shape or, ‘He didn’t have enough time to get in shape.’ “All these trainers around – I don’t wanna hear when I knock him out that, ‘If he had Ben it would’ve been better.’ “I don’t wanna hear no excuses. I already feel like all this stuff that’s going on is going to be bent around as excuses. We’ll see what happens.” Fury has spoken of his reasoning for hiring Steward, with a view of trying to knock Wilder out at the forefront of the list.

Fury is also expected to come into the fight heavier than he did for the first fight – another indication that the Mancunian is trying to increase his power. But Wilder doesn’t expect the change in trainers to make a difference for Fury, who had to get up off the canvas twice en route to a controversial draw 14 months ago. “I don’t [think there’ll be a difference],” Wilder added. “It’s similarities to the Dominic Breazeale camp when they added Virgil [Hunter].