Boxing news: Tyson Fury admission, Wilder’s theory, Anthony Joshua fight location latest

Boxing news – Express Sport brings you the latest ongoings in the boxing world.

Tyson Fury opens up on mental health

Deontay Wilder rips into ‘The Gypsy King’

Anthony Joshua fight location latest

Tyson Fury opens up on mental health Former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed he experiences suicidal thoughts at least once a week and that he’d be dead if he was to deter from his weekly routine.

“Every Sunday, I’m absolutely suicidal,” the 31-year-old said during a candid interview with Behind The Gloves. “Every single Sunday. “Whether I’m in camp or I’m at home. It’s like the world’s ended and I don’t want to live any more.” He added: “That’s the way I live. It’s routine that’s keeping me alive and keeping me going. “If I give up the gym, I’ll be dead within a year,” he continued. “That’s for sure.”

Deontay Wilder rips into ‘The Gypsy King’ WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder reckons Fury is preparing himself for failure in their rematch later this month by making wholesale changes to his training camp. “A lot of stuff that he’s doing is making me feel like he’s setting up an excuse for when he lose,” Wilder told ThaBoxingVoice. “The weight thing – I don’t wanna hear nothing about being out of shape or, ‘He didn’t have enough time to get in shape. “All these trainers around – I don’t wanna hear when I knock him out that, “If he had Ben it would’ve been better.”

“I don’t wanna hear no excuses. I already feel like all this stuff that’s going on is going to be bent around as excuses. We’ll see what happens.” When asked if he thinks Fury’s change of coach will have a positive effect, Wilder said: “I don’t. It’s similarities to the Dominic Breazeale camp when they added Virgil [Hunter]. “When you have bad habits, it’s hard to correct. Sometimes it takes years to correct bad habits. “And it takes even longer when you ain’t used to that, when you ain’t worked with that person.”

Anthony Joshua fight location latest Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are currently battling it out to host Anthony Joshua’s first title defence since defeating Andy Ruiz Jr last December. Joshua is on course to defend his WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight title against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev in June. Last week, it emerged that Spurs were the frontrunners to host the bout at their brand new 62,303 seater stadium.

Arsenal, however, have also expressed an interest in holding the bout at the Emirates, which has a capacity of 60,260. If you are worried about someone or if you are finding it hard to cope, call the Samaritans free any time, from any phone, on 116 123 for 24/7 confidential support or you can visit their website at: www.samaritans.org.

Every Sunday, I’m absolutely suicidal. Every single Sunday.

Tyson Fury opens up on mental health

Deontay Wilder rips into ‘The Gypsy King’

Anthony Joshua fight location latest