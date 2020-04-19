Boxing Rumors: Brook Shuns Khan Clash, Targets Crawford

The boxing world may be in hiatus right now due to the COVID-19 but plans for big future clashes remain in discussion. WBO Inter-Continental light middleweight champion Kell Brook has long been wooed to a fight with fellow Brit Amir Khan but it appears a clash between the two will not prosper.

Brook says that he believes a fight with Khan is now past the feasible timeline and that he has done everything on his side to make it happen via Instagram Live recently. He has opted to move forward and a sensible opponent for him is an undefeated boxer, Terence Crawford.

“I’ve given that angle up because there’s no more I can [do], you know because it’s gone past the line now, for me,” Brook said. “I’ve done everything that’s been asked of me to make it happen. It’s still gone nowhere.”

The fight makes plenty of sense for Brook considering he is a former titleholder at 147 pounds. Though he fought at super welterweight last time out against Mark DeLuca, the Briton is willing to drop down in weight for the chance to deal Crawford his first boxing career defeat.

“That’s a huge, huge fight. Crawford is one of the pound-for-pound best fighters out there. I said that before I left this game I wanted to fight the best out there, too,” Brook said.

Promoter Bob Arum seems fine with the idea and even hinted how the showdown could even be staged in the United Kingdom. Also, it appears the Crawford camp is likewise open to the idea and Brook adds that a chance to face Crawford would be pretty tough to turn down.

“For me, I would love to see you go and win a title. But you can’t turn down a Crawford fight,” Brook said.

Ironically, Crawford already fought Khan in 2019. “Bud” won via TKO over the Bolton fighter in the 6th round to retain his WBO welterweight belt.

And while it sounded that Brook was shutting the door on Khan, he maintained that talks with his fellow Briton is still possible. A much-awaited fight could still happen and all that is needed is for both camps to sit down and discuss a potential clash, Boxingscene.com reported.

“With me and Khan, you know, we can talk,” Brook said. “When the money’s right, we can make the fight happen.”