Boxing Rumors: Danny Garcia Lists Reasons Why Pacquiao Should Fight Him Next

Manny Pacquiao has yet to decide on who his next opponent will be but the COVID-19 may alter his plans. With uncertainty looming on when sporting events can continue, the Filipino boxing icon is in a fight of his own against father time. Regardless, Danny Garcia points out several reasons why the Pac-Man should consider him as his next opponent.

Speaking to the PBC Podcast which debuted on premierboxingchampions.com recently, Garcia reminded Pacquiao that if he wanted a worthy opponent who could rack in big money and pay-per-view buys, he is the guy to fight. Most know that Team Pacquiao considers revenue as one part of selecting the boxer-senator’s next opponent and the 32-year-old believes he fits in that category perfectly, Boxingscene.com reported.

“I think that’ll be, you know, the biggest fight that Manny, you know, if he wants the big money and he wants the pay-per-view buys, I feel like I’m the perfect guy to fight, who’s gonna meet that, you know,” Garcia said.

Garcia fought last Jan. 25 and pulled off a unanimous decisions win over Ivan Redkach. In a previous report, it was mentioned how Pacquiao was likely keepings tabs of that fight. If the 41-year-old pug was impressed, Garcia would likely be his next opponent. Since then, nothing has been heard although some are claiming that his performance was hardly impressive despite the win.

Aside from that unimpressive win, Garcia also lost to Keith Thurman on March 4, 2017 via split decision. Most felt that for Garcia to increase his chances against Pacquiao, a knockout against Redkach was needed. Pacquiao won over Thurman on July 20 last year via split decision.

Garcia is aware that his chances may not be that high but is still hoping he is considered. But right now, he too needs to pray that COVID-19 situation is resolved and boxing resumes its course. Pacquiao may have shown against Thurman that he can still keep in step against younger boxers. But age remains a factor and the lull is eating up the limited time the eight-time division champion has left in the ring.

“He’s the legend and that’s a fight I really want. I thought it was gonna happen in the summertime, but he fought Thurman. And it is what it is. But I’m here. You know, if the legend wants to fight, let’s get it on,” Garcia said.