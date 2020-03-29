Boxing Rumors: Saunders Hails Alvarez But Believes Downfall Imminent

Billy Joe Saunders was originally scheduled to face Canelo Saul Alvarez on Cinco De Mayo weekend (May 2) although it appears that will be postponed. With the coronavirus continuing to plague the world, most sporting events have either been moved or postponed.

Regardless, the 30-year-old pug believes that Alvarez has already reached his peak and will no longer improve. He will get to prove that once the bout’s new fight date has been set. However, there is a looming possibility that the English boxer may have to wait a bit longer.

As mentioned in a previous post, the camps of Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin have agreed to a third showdown. Though there is no official date set, it was expected to be the next one for the Mexican Brawler. And with the tweaks to the sporting calendar now being done, the Alvarez vs. Golovkin trilogy may happen first. If this is the case, Saunders may have to wait until after that clash.

Regardless if he fights Alvarez first or not, Saunders is unlikely to mind. It could give him time to further study the Mexican against a formidable foe in Golovkin. Aside from that, he believes that he has what it takes to bring down Alvarez who he believes has already reached the peak of his boxing career, Boxingscene.com reported.

“For me it’s all about winning. I really do rate him, I think that he’s a brilliant fighter, he’s complete, but the thing is – I believe that we’ve seen the best of him. We haven’t seen the best of me yet. I have seen the absolute best of him, the Golovkin fight twice, the Danny Jacobs fight, he’s not going to get any better than that,” Saunders said.

Saunders is the underdog against Alvarez if the fight is to take place. Critics feel that the Mexican may be too powerful for the English pug to handle. But if the 30-year-old can use his agility and speed to tire out the Mexican, Saunders could get a chance to deal Canelo only the second defeat of his career.

Alvarez’s first defeat came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2013. For Saunders, he may want to pick up some tips from the undefeated American pug who knows how to wear down opponents with his constant movement in the boxing ring.