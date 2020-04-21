Boxing Rumors: Spence Ready To Rumble With Garcia In Return Bout

Errol Spence Jr. has been out since September of last year but his return to the boxing ring was expected to be delayed. A reason for this is the car accident he had in October. Now fully recovered from that mishap, the 30-year-old boxing champion allegedly had plans to return to the ring either in July or August but all that has been altered due to COVID-19.

Instead, Spence believes a more realistic return to the boxing could happen either in September or October, assuming the coronavirus is no longer a threat and sports is allowed to resume. And if that materializes, it appears he is down to fight Danny Garcia, Boxingscene.com reported.

Garcia is actually the mandatory challenge for Spence’s WBC welterweight belt. By facing the 32-year-old, not only will Spence engage in a high-profile fight, he also fulfills sanctioning obligations set by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. And contrary to what critics believe, Spence speaks highly of Garcia, calling him one of the big names in the sport right now via Instagram Live.

“Danny Garcia, he’s a very, you know, tough fighter. You know, he’s a guy [who has] accomplished a lot in the sport of boxing. And that’s a fight that really makes sense, so I mean, it’s a fight that can definitely happen next,” Spence said.

Aside from Garcia, Spence mentioned how he would love to face WBA champion Terence Crawford as well as Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao. But from the three fighters he mentioned, it appears Garcia holds the best chances of materializing.

Coming from an accident and being out for some long, it comes to no surprise that there are people who are questioning the type of condition he is in when he does return to the ring. It appear he expected the doubts to rain in but plans to use this as motivation on whomever he fights next, BoxingScene.com reported.

“So, that’s just added motivation for myself and it fuels me, and it makes me work way harder. And I actually do get on YouTube or see the Tweets on Twitter, what people have been saying because it’s added motivation for me. It makes me work harder. It makes me, you know, more focused and it gives me that added hunger that I had, you know, even before the Kell Brook fight. So, you know, like I tell everybody – keep talking. I’m gonna prove everybody wrong,” Spence said.