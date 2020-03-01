Boxing tonight: Live stream, fight time and undercard as Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder this weekend while Brad Foster faces Lucien Reid.
How to watch both events
Fury vs Wilder FULL CARD
Foster vs Reid FULL CARD
Tyson Fury is up against Deontay Wilder in the early hours of Sunday morning but in the UK this evening, Brad Foster takes on Lucien Reid on a Frank Warren card. Express Sport are on hand with all the details on how to watch both EVENTS.
Fury and Wilder will clash for the WBC world heavyweight championship in Las Vegas, 14 months on from their first fight in December 2018.
The event is highly-anticipated, with Fury the slight favourite heading into tonight’s fight.
Wilder, however, will be licking his lips at the prospect of getting to add another knockout to his resume.
The first bout ended in a controversial draw, but the boxing got will be hopeful the same doesn’t happen tonight.
On the undercard, Gerald Washington takes on Charles Martin in an IBF heavyweight eliminator.
Back in London, Reid and Foster will clash for the British and Commonwealth titles at York Hall in the super-bantamweight division.
The Fury vs Wilder 2 main card will begin at midnight UK time, with the main event expected close to 5am UK time.
BT Sport Box Office will broadcast the event and it’s available to watch for £24.99.
The event can be streamed on Box Office on your tablet, laptop or mobile device.
And the Foster vs Reid card will begin at 8pm live on BT Sport 1.
Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury
Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima
Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis
Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan
Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina
Rolando Romero vs. Arturs Ahmetovs
Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Matt Conway
Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Corey Champion
Isaac Lowe vs. Alberto Guevara
Brad Foster vs. Lucien Reid
Kody Davies vs. Umar Sadiq
Dennis McCann vs. Pablo Narvaez
Henry Turner vs. Rhys Saunders
Sam Noakes vs. Des Newton
Muhammad Ali vs. Stefan Sashev
Ethan James vs. Michael Mooney
Louie Lynn vs. Eligio Palacios
Ryan Garner vs. Jamie Quinn