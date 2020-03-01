Boxing tonight: Live stream, fight time and undercard as Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder this weekend while Brad Foster faces Lucien Reid.

How to watch both events

Fury vs Wilder FULL CARD

Foster vs Reid FULL CARD

Tyson Fury is up against Deontay Wilder in the early hours of Sunday morning but in the UK this evening, Brad Foster takes on Lucien Reid on a Frank Warren card. Express Sport are on hand with all the details on how to watch both EVENTS.

Fury and Wilder will clash for the WBC world heavyweight championship in Las Vegas, 14 months on from their first fight in December 2018. The event is highly-anticipated, with Fury the slight favourite heading into tonight’s fight. Wilder, however, will be licking his lips at the prospect of getting to add another knockout to his resume.

The first bout ended in a controversial draw, but the boxing got will be hopeful the same doesn’t happen tonight. On the undercard, Gerald Washington takes on Charles Martin in an IBF heavyweight eliminator. Back in London, Reid and Foster will clash for the British and Commonwealth titles at York Hall in the super-bantamweight division. DON’T MISS Deontay Wilder reveals he considered shooting himself as a teenager Hearn explains why Joshua vs Fury would take place in Saudi Arabia Peter Fury makes Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua prediction

How to watch both events The Fury vs Wilder 2 main card will begin at midnight UK time, with the main event expected close to 5am UK time. BT Sport Box Office will broadcast the event and it’s available to watch for £24.99. The event can be streamed on Box Office on your tablet, laptop or mobile device. And the Foster vs Reid card will begin at 8pm live on BT Sport 1.

Fury vs Wilder FULL CARD Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina Rolando Romero vs. Arturs Ahmetovs Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Matt Conway Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Corey Champion Isaac Lowe vs. Alberto Guevara

Foster vs Reid FULL CARD Brad Foster vs. Lucien Reid Kody Davies vs. Umar Sadiq Dennis McCann vs. Pablo Narvaez Henry Turner vs. Rhys Saunders Sam Noakes vs. Des Newton Muhammad Ali vs. Stefan Sashev Ethan James vs. Michael Mooney Louie Lynn vs. Eligio Palacios Ryan Garner vs. Jamie Quinn

