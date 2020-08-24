Boy, 2, dies after babysitter crashes car then ‘heads home to put him to bed’

A two-year-old boy died when his babysitter crashed her car and his distraught parents claim she put him in bed and did not seek medical help.

Jessica Johnson and Gerald Redmond claims their son’s 33-year-old babysitter crashed the car carrying their three children before attempting to cover up what happened.

They say she did not seek medical but instead called a tow truck to take the car back to her house before putting their infant twin sons Jeremiah and Josia to bed along with their sister, seven-year-old Jayla.

The parents, of Michigan, are demanding she be arrested.

Gerald told reporters: “He was my joy. I’m never going to see my son again.”

He added: “You put two toddlers and a seven-year-old in complete danger and after your accident, you did nothing as an adult to make sure these kids were going to be fine.”

Jeremiah was found unresponsive on Sunday morning at the babysitter’s home in Roseville, Michigan.

Jessica had dropped off her three children at the babysitter’s house on Saturday.

Fox 2 Detroit reports that the couple allege the babysitter put the kids in her car despite there not being enough seat belts.

The car was crashed into a tree at some point that night.

The kids’ dad, Gerald, claims that the woman did not call 911 but instead telephoned a tow truck to take the car back to her house.

It is reported that little Jayla told her parents that Jeremiah was crying and was covered in blood, clearly suffering from a facial injury.

The girl said the babysitter put her to bed with a bag of frozen French fries to use as a makeshift ice pack, as she had been bruised in the crash.

But the next morning, Jeremiah could not be woken.

The first the children’s mother knew about the horror was when police called her to deliver the terrible news.

Speaking to ClickOnDetroit, Jessica told reporters how she briefly spoke to the babysitter, who claimed she attempted CPR on Jeremiah.

Police have confirmed that the babysitter took the three children in the car and did not report the crash, which took place in nearby Warren.

Her car did not have kids’ car seats.

Gerald told reporters: “Nine-one-one should have been called, the tow truck driver when he arrived there, he shouldn’t have moved that vehicle.

“Then my son has to die because someone that night was hiding something.”

Jessica believes her son was alive after the crash and could have made it had he been given medical attention.

Fox 2 Detroit reports the babysitter has a long list of traffic offences on her record, including crashes, speeding and drink-driving and drug-driving.

But her license had been reinstated just this month.

Police say they are investigating and the results of Jeremiah’s autopsy are awaited.

The woman had not been arrested as of this morning.

Gerald said he wants her charged with leaving the scene of an accident and child endangerment.

Jessica has launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for her son’s funeral and her daughter’s medical care.