Boy, 3, found dead in hot car as mum and dad charged with manslaughter

A mother and father have been charged with manslaughter after their three-year-old son was found dead in a hot car.

Bentley Fowler was tragically declared dead in the vehicle parked in a street in Hodges, Alabama, US, at around 4pm on Sunday.

His parents said they put him to bed around midnight – but woke up at 3pm and found the child in the car, according to reports.

Police believe the little boy died as a result of being left in a hot car but await an ongoing autopsy investigation.

Dakota Heath Fowler, 20, and Brandi Michelle Burks, 22, were arrested for manslaughter and are being held in the Franklin County jail, Al.com reports.

The parents could now face up to 20 years in prison.

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s office said he believed the death was a tragic accident.

He said: “I don’t feel there was any intent there.

“I think it was neglect, which sadly cost the little guy’s life.

“It’s just a sad situation all around. These types of cases are really hard for everybody.”

Bentley is reportedly the fifteenth child to die in a hot car this year in the US.