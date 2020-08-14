Boy, 5, shot dead after ‘riding bike into neighbour’s yard’ leaving mum devastated

A five-year-old boy has been shot dead at point-blank range allegedly because he rode his bike into his neighbour’s garden.

Cannon Hinnant was gunned down in front of his sisters, aged seven and eight, as they played outside their family home in Wilson, North Carolina, on Sunday evening.

Neighbour Darius Sessoms, 25, has been arrested and is accused of pulling the trigger on the little boy at around 5.30pm.

Locals claim Sessoms had dinner with Cannon’s dad Austin on Friday and had been over at the family’s house hours before the killing.

Police are investigating the motive, but according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family by a relative Cannon rode his bike into Sessoms’ yard.

It reads: “Sunday, August 9, 2020 a sweet soul named Cannon Hinnant was taken from this world over a senseless act.

“A beautiful five-year-old baby boy riding his bicycle was shot by his neighbor point blank in Wilson NC.

“One minute he is enjoying his life, the next it all ends because he rode into his neighbors yard.”

Cannon’s heartbroken mum Bonny Waddell told WRAL that her son was shot in front of his older siblings.

Paying tribute to her “loving kid” she told the Wilson Times: “It’s devastating.

“No one should ever have to bury their child. No mother should have to go through this.

“He was just a loving kid. He had the biggest heart.”

Cannon’s family said they have known Sessoms for years and did not think he could murder anyone.

Rachel Pipkin, a cousin of Cannon’s mum, told CBS: “We used to play together and I never thought he’d kill someone.

“A mother now has to lay her son to rest at 5 years old which she should never have to do. He’ll never be forgotten.”

After Cannon was shot Sessoms fled the scene in a black 2019 Toyota Corolla but was tracked down by police and arrested in Goldsboro.

He has been charged with first degree murder and is being held with no bond.

Sessoms made his first 10-minute court appearance virtually from Wilson County Jail on Tuesday morning.

Wilson County District Court Judge John Britt read Sessoms his rights and the charge he is facing.

Sessoms said he would seek his own attorney to represent him.

A probable cause hearing was set for August 25.

Sessoms was previously convicted of felony larceny of firearms in Wilson County in March 2016, misdemeanor maintaining a place for a controlled substance in Wake County in April 2016 and felony marijuana possession in Nash County in November 2016, Wilson Times reports.