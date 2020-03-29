Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Actor Reportedly ‘Bracing For The Worst’ After Angelina Jolie Filed Motion Order

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have yet to finalize their messy divorce. Although the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” stars are legally single since they announced their split in 2016, reports suggested that their divorce is still being settled. Brad and Angelina, despite all the drama, have remained civil to each other as they co-parent their six children – Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Knox, 11, and Vivienne, 11.

Recently, Life & Style reported, in its Mar. 23, 2020 issue, that a new custody war is looming between the two A-list stars. The entertainment news publication claimed that the “Maleficent” actress has been telling her pals that she wants full custody of their kids. A source even told the outlet that Angelina feels that Brad is using their divorce, their children and his alcohol addiction to get the public’s sympathy and support.

“Angie is still out to destroy Brad. She recently filed an emergency motion order and Brad and his attorneys are bracing for the worst. As soon as Brad heard about the motion, he raced out to Angie’s home to discuss it with her,” the tipster stated.

“Trust me, it’s the last thing he wanted to do. It was an icy encounter, to say the least. She glared at him and refused to answer any of his questions — she told him to talk to his high-priced attorney. She shut him down and he immediately regretted even trying to be civil with Angie,” it went on.

Despite this, Brad Pitt, reportedly, does not want to play dirty even if he feels distraught or annoyed about their current situation. Another informant even told the magazine, in 2018, that the “Ad Astra” actor has withstood all the negative publicity, which mostly came from Angelina Jolie’s camp.

Previously, Woman’s Day New Zealand reported that Angelina banned Jennifer Aniston to go near her children amid the reports saying that the “Friends” actress is dating Brad. The idea, reportedly, did not sit well with the “Inglourious Basterds” star that he called it a “desperate act to try to destroy his happiness.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have yet to comment on these claims. However, it should be noted that Life & Style and Woman’s Day have been known for publishing articles based on the accounts of its unreliable and anonymous sources. Hence, avid followers of the former lovebirds should take these unverified claims with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Nicki Swift reported that Brad was spotted at In-N-Out with Alia Shawkat after they attended a Thundercat concert last week. The two have been hounded with romance reports since they were sighted together at Kanye West’s Nebuchadnezzar opera at the Hollywood Bowl and at an art gallery in Los Angeles. However, HollywoodLife.com was quick to debunk the romance reports and claimed that Brad Pitt and the “Arrested Development” star are just friends.