Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Shock: Pair Reportedly Going Public In Televised Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston dating rumors continue to make rounds online. Speculations are rife that the former partners of Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux, respectively, have reunited after the “Ad Astra” actor attended the “FRIENDS” actress’ 50th birthday bash last year. New reports suggested that Brad and Jennifer will reveal details of their love story in a tell-all interview very soon.

NW Magazine, in its April 6, 2020 issue, claimed that Brad and Jennifer are preparing for a televised interview after their reunited romance has become the talk of the town for months already. The entertainment news outlet claimed that the “One upon a Time in Hollywood” actor and “We’re the Miller” actress might spill the beans at Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show. However, there are also reports saying that Brad and Jennifer are considering having the so-called “interview of the decade” with Oprah Winfrey or Ryan Seacrest as well.

“They want to address the public directly, and let fans know they care for each other and always have – that will never change. They’re older now and more relaxed about discussing their personal lives – especially with friends like Ellen and Oprah,” a source told the magazine.

“Jen and Brad want to talk about their individual journeys, like his problems with alcohol and her failed relationships. But it will bring them to the main point – their new life together,” it went on.

The insider added that Brad Pitt wants to finalize his divorce with Angelina so he could focus more on his relationship with Jennifer Aniston. The “Murder Mystery” actress, on the other hand, is, allegedly, excited for the future and is likely to reveal their plans in the upcoming interview. “There are also rumors they’re building a house together. But the number-one dream would be for Jen to use the taping to finally confirm she’s pregnant,” the tipster stated.

Both Brad and Jennifer have yet to comment on these claims. However, with NW Magazine’s history of creating articles based on the statements on its unknown and phony informants, this could be another baseless rumor waiting to be debunked. So, avid followers of the two Hollywood personalities should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Mirror UK reported that Brad Pitt reached out to Jennifer Aniston after his messy split from Angelina in 2016. The dad-of-six, reportedly, apologized to his ex-wife and the two started hanging out again after that. Though Brad and Jennifer are on good terms now, there is no solid piece of evidence to prove that they back together up to this writing.