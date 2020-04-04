Brad Pitt Promised To Split Thermostat With Jennifer Aniston, Vows Revisited Amid Wedding Rumors

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s hilarious but touching wedding vows are being revisited amid rumors that the former couple is once again planning to tie the knot.

In 2000, the couple tied the knot in a lavish Malibu ceremony on top of a cliff. Pitt and Aniston reportedly rented a five-acre multimillion-dollar cliff-top estate overlooking the Pacific Ocean from Marcy Carsey.

During their wedding ceremony, Pitt touchingly vowed to split the thermostat with Aniston. The “Friends” star said that she would make Pitt’s favorite banana milkshake anytime he wants.

Unfortunately, the couple’s wedding vows were short-lived. Just after five years since they tied the knot, Pitt and Aniston announced their decision to go their separate ways. But recent reports claim that the A-listers have officially gotten back together.

According to Heat magazine, Pitt and Aniston wanted to show the world how deeply they love each other when they reunited at the awards show earlier this year. Pitt and Aniston kissed and hugged each other at that time, which sparked more speculations that they are once again an item.

An unnamed source also told Mirror that Pitt and Aniston have actually been on five secret dates during the past couple of months.

“I don’t think she’s ever really stopped loving him, even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie. It has taken a long time but she has forgiven him for everything – forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on,” a source said.

Last week, Life & Style claimed that Pitt and Aniston are planning to get married in Cabo. The rumored couple has allegedly agreed to keep their union a secret until after their marriage becomes official. A source claimed that Pitt wants nothing more than to settle with Aniston, who he thinks is his soulmate.

Unfortunately, none of these claims are true. Pitt and Aniston reunited at the awards show months ago, but they never had secret dates. The former couple didn’t also get back together so no secret wedding will take place in the coming months.