Brad Pitt Revelation: Angelina Jolie’s Ex Allegedly Relieved Maddox Is Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Brad Pitt’s strained relationship with Maddox is, reportedly, one of the many reasons why Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in Sept. 2016. The “Fight Club” actor and his 18-year-old son, allegedly, had an altercation on a plane. Reports have it that Brad got drunk on a flight with Angelina and his kids. Then, he started screaming and getting physical with his children.

It was claimed that Brad and Angelina started arguing shortly after the plane took off. Then, Maddox, reportedly, jumped up to defend the “Maleficent” actress. However, the “Ad Astra” star, allegedly, hurt and lunged at his own son.

More than three years since the infamous falling out, Brad Pitt and Maddox’s relationship has, reportedly, improved. In Touch Magazine, in its April 13, 2020 issue, even claimed that the “Seven” actor is relieved after his son successfully returned to Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Maddox’s come back to the United States, as per the magazine, even thawed the ice between Brad and Angelina Jolie.

“Maddox was a little bummed about having to come home. He loves studying abroad but he was over the moon when he was finally reunited with his family. Being away has made Maddox grow up a lot and see things has from a different perspective,” the source said. “I heard he was quarantined and tested, and then, approved to travel. Apparently, he was feeling it would have been easier for him to just stay there,” it continued.

Life & Style, previously, reported that Maddox is, currently, isolating with Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne and Angelina. Though they have not seen each other for quite some time, Brad and Maddox have, reportedly, been trying to fix their troubled relationship. The magazine even claimed that Brad has been communicating with his children through FaceTime.

“Brad is nearby and has been isolating himself, so he will go there, or all the kids will go to his place. Angie doesn’t go with them, of course. While she and Brad may have agreed on Maddox coming home, there’s still a lot of tension between them,” the tipster stated. “Remember, the divorce isn’t final yet. They’re still fighting over Chateau Miraval [in France] and money,” it went on.

Both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have yet to comment on these reports.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times shared that the “Troy” actor was moved to tears during his debut in the new HGTV show called “Celebrity IOU.” During the episode, Brad surprised a longtime friend with a renovated garage art her Santa Monica home. He chose Jean Black, who served as his makeup artist for years.

Preview videos featured Brad Pitt using a sledgehammer in pounding a garage wall. “This will mean so much to her,” Angelina Jolie’s ex-lover said in awe. “I couldn’t have done this well and certainly not in this amount of time,” he went on.