Brazil: Freighter ran aground – almost 300,000 tons of pig iron on board

A freighter ran aground off the Brazilian coast. The “MV Stellar Banner” loaded 275,000 tons of pig iron and was on its way to Qingdao, China. The ship belongs to the South Korean company Polaris. According to the mining company Vale SA, the bow of the freighter is damaged. Make preparations for a possible fuel leak. The company Petrobras was commissioned to send special ships to prevent the spread of a heavy oil carpet. Buoys would also be deployed. The ship, which is unable to maneuver, is located around 100 kilometers off the north Brazilian coast.