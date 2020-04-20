Brazil’s energy minister to attend G20 oil meeting…

BRASILIA, April 6 – Brazil’s Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Monday that he is ready to attend a meeting of G20 oil ministers planned by Saudi Arabia to look at ways to stabilize oil markets hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Albuquerque said in a statement that Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, called him on Sunday to exchange views on the situation of oil markets and to invite Brazil to attend the meeting. He gave no date for the meeting.

