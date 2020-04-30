 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Brazil’s Vale misses estimates amid FX, fuel hedging…

By Denis Bedoya on April 30, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 – Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA posted first quarter results on Tuesday that missed market expectations, as a dramatic depreciation of Brazil’s real currency and a significant loss on a fuel hedging program weighed on margins.

In a securities filing, Vale reported a net income of $239 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, of $2.88 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had predicted Vale would post EBITDA of $3.18 billion. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *