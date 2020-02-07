Brexit architect Dominic Cummings speaks out moments before Britain quits the EU

BORIS JOHNSON’S senior advisor Dominic Cummings was confronted by ITV news for comment an hour before Britain officially leaves the European Union.

Dominic Cummings angrily shut down a reporter moments before Britain officially leaves the European Union. Regarded as the architect of the Vote Leave campaign, Mr Cummings was confronted by ITV News just moments before Britain officially leaves the EU. Exiting a Pizza Express in Central London, the top advisor to Boris Johnson told the reporter that he was “going back to work” and not celebrating the departure from the bloc.

The Brexit guru was asked whether tonight “feels special” after his hard work on delivering Brexit. He responded: “You can say what you want to, I’m going back to work.” After he repeatedly refused to answer other questions, Mr Cummings eventually turned around and told the ITV reporter that “we are not going to have a conversation”. When the ITV reporter asked to comment on Britain’s imminent departure, Mr Cummings rebuked: “Is that your best move? Is that all you can say?”

He added: “Have you got anything else to say? Are you just going to walk along and keep asking me questions?” Speaking an hour before Britain left the EU on Friday, Boris Johnson has hailed a “new dawn” for the country. In a broadcast to the nation, the Prime Minister urged the country to look forward, adding it was “a moment of real national renewal”. The appeal for unity appeared in a video message posted on Mr Johnson’s official Facebook page, which began the final hour countdown to the official exit moment of the UK’s EU membership.

The UK will officially leave the European Union at 11pm, ending 47 years of membership. Mr Johnson told viewers: “Tonight we are leaving! For many, this is an astonishing moment of hope, one they thought would never come. “And there are many who feel a sense of anxiety and loss.”