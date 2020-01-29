Brexit Big Ben bong: Will Big Ben bong to mark historic Brexit Day?

BREXIT DAY is set for Friday this week as the UK will officially take its first step out of the EU. But will Big Ben chime?

Britain will leave the European Union at 11pm GMT on Friday, January 11, more than three years after the country voted for Brexit. Fundraisers have been working to gather enough money to persuade the House of Commons to ring the Big Ben bells to mark the occasion.

So will Big Ben bong? Big Ben will not chime to mark the Brexit moment. The StandUp4Brexit group which was crowdfunding the appeal have closed their appeal, after efforts to persuade the House of Commons to accept the donation was “unsuccessful”. Commons authorities had previously said the cost of ringing the bell – currently silenced for conservation works – could not be justified The House of Commons Commission cast doubt on whether it was permitted to use public donations to cover the costs.

The £272,000 raised by StandUp4Brexit will instead go to veterans’ charity Help for Heroes. The cost of getting the bell working by Brexit Day had been set at £500,000. The online appeal was set up after Boris Johnson said in a BBC interview the Government was “working up a plan so people can bung a bob for a Big Ben bong”. Downing St has since distanced itself from the remark, instead focusing on official plans to mark Brexit Day.

So what is planned to mark the day? A clock counting down to the moment the UK leaves the EU will be projected on to Downing Street. The Prime Minister will also give a “special” address to the nation in the evening, the Government said. A special 50p coin will also enter circulation to mark the occasion. Mr Johnson is expected to be one of the first people to receive one of the newly-minted 50p coins, which will bear the motto “peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”.

Buildings around Whitehall will be lit up to mark Brexit. The Government also said that, “in response to public calls, the Union Jack will be flown on all of the flag poles in Parliament Square”. The Government said it would use the “significant moment in our history” to “heal divisions, re-unite communities and look forward to the country that we want to build over the next decade”. But it is clear now that plans will not include Big Ben’s bong.

StandUp4Brexit said it had received “14,280 donations from 56 countries in under a fortnight. “The response from the British people has been fantastic and we are deeply grateful to everyone who donated.” The group said it had made “plain from the outset” that if the effort was unsuccessful, “any remaining funds” would be donated to the charity which helps wounded ex-soldiers. The statement added: “Every cloud has a silver lining and in this case it is that our military veterans that have been wounded in the service of their country will now receive a very substantial donation, thanks to your generosity.”

