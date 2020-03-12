Brexit BONANZA: Quitting EU will save £200BN in red tape – Boris vows to cut Brussels law

LEAVING the EU means Britain can slash more than £200 billion in needless red tape costs, a leading think tank said on Sunday night.

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) also urged Boris Johnson to use the opportunity of Brexit to bring about “meaningful change” to the “regulatory state”. The IEA warns that EU laws are being transposed “en masse” into UK law as part of the Brexit process and that regulators are reluctant to reforms.

The think tank is planning to publish detailed studies of individual regulators, such as the Information Commissioner and the data watchdog, and identify red tape that could be cut. An initial paper by Victoria Hewson, the think tank’s head of regulatory affairs, warns that regulations are being judged on their “intentions” rather than their results, and that the rule of law risks being “undermined” by “weak mechanisms” to hold regulators to account. Ms Hewson claims official cost benefit analyses of watchdogs such as the Information Commissioner are “unsatisfactory” because they “do not attempt to capture the dynamic impacts on innovation and competition”.

The paper states: “Using the high level methodology previously applied by the Better Regulation Executive, the total cost of regulation in the UK today would be estimated at about £220billion per year. “Such estimates are of limited value, however, as it is difficult to calculate macro costs and benefits, and dynamic effects on markets, or quantify the costs to individual freedom and democracy.” Ms Hewson said the IEA programme will include new work to calculate the cost of red tape to the economy.