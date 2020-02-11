Brexit boost: How expert blasted ‘defeatist attitude’ over free trade deals

BREXIT will provide new opportunities for trade and people should not have a “defeatist attitude” that negotiations are pointless, according to a trade policy expert.

Some Remainers have been very pessimistic about the UK’s international trade outside the EU, claiming the government will find it difficult to negotiate free trade deals without the weight of the bloc. However, others have pointed out without being shackled to 27 other countries, the UK will be free to make all sorts of different bilateral deals with the rest of the world. Allie Rension, head of Europe and trade policy at the Institute for directors, insisted a post-Brexit Britain should be outward looking and not resort to protectionism like US President Donald Trump.

She wrote in an article in the FT in 2018: “While trade deals have historically been hard to broker, it would be wrong-headed to take the defeatist attitude that negotiations are a pointless exercise. “We should not resort to the approach of Donald Trump, the US President, that trade policy is most useful as a defensive measure.” She argued the Commonwealth could provide abundant trading opportunities, and one with different benefits to the EU. For example, while the EU is a compact free trade zone, the Commonwealth is a set of diverse nations in all corners of the world.

Each has their benefits and their drawbacks in terms of trading partnerships. Ms Renison said: “Businesses are already taking a pragmatic approach and looking outwards at both the EU and elsewhere. So too should politicians. “The UK does not have to choose between Europe and the Commonwealth.” She added it would be “foolish” not to agree a limited customs union with the EU, and grab as many bilateral deals with the rest of the world as possible.

Among those people with the “defeatist attitude” are former Labour Cabinet minister and former European Commissioner for Trade Peter Mandelson. Mr Mandelson, who supported the People’s Vote campaign and is now the chairman of the strategic advisory firm Global Counsel, claimed that Britons should “lower our expectations” about negotiating bilateral free trade agreements. He wrote a counter-argument in the same 2018 article for the FT, in which he said: “We are living in a fool’s paradise if we imagine that the Commonwealth is waiting for us to rediscover Empire 2.0. “It is not obvious what advantages post-Brexit Britain has to offer.”

He pointed out Commonwealth members in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific already have tariff-free trade with the the UK and claimed they have “no reason to offer us privileged market access”. The Labour veteran claimed larger economies like Singapore and Nigeria will be “ambivalent” and India will be a tough nut to crack, because it generally favours high tariffs. However, his argument for Canada, Australia and New Zealand was that “trade already flows freely”, in which case it is unclear what the problem is. However, he also insisted international relations and the economy are based on more than trade deals – for example, commercial diplomacy, regulatory cooperation and export promotion.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is currently in Australia on the first leg of a tour to promote free trade deals. Speaking ahead of a meeting with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, he said Australia is “a natural partner” for the UK. He added the UK had “a multi-billion-pound trade relationship with investment in both directions and growth in both economies,” referencing the two countries’ £18.3billion worth of trade last year. He will next be visiting Japan, Singapore and Malaysia in the hope to nail down some trade deals to come into effect at the end of the Brexit transition period.