Brexit Britain finds new Asian ally in Vietnam just days after breaking from Brussels

VIETNAM is set to become Britain’s post-Brexit Asia ally, it has emerged just days after the UK left Brussels.

Boris Johnson’s ambition for a new “global Britain” will see Vietnam poised as the Asian ally for Britain, with a clue to the plan being the opening of a new mission into the ASEAN bloc in Jakarta on January 15 and the appointment a dedicated UK ambassador to the region three months ago. London is taking a closer interest in the Indo-Pacific region, the Asia Times reports, with Mr Johnson last year launching his All of Asia mandate, which is designed to refocus attention on Southeast Asia rather than Africa and the Middle East. Alexander Downer, chairman of Policy Exchange and a former Australian foreign minister said: “If Britain is to become the global player Boris Johnson wants it to be, then it has to engage more strategically in the Asia-Pacific.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will visit the region next week as part of a tour where it is expected an agreement of sorts will be made between Bangkok and London. This comes as the Prime Minister argued that it should become a Dialogue Partner of ASEAN once out of the EU. The UK’s minister for Asia and the Pacific, Heather Wheeler, said last month: “We are committed to maintaining and strengthening our relationships with ASEAN, and Vietnam in particular.” A deal between Vietnam and the UK would also benefit Bangkok, as Britain is the European nation with the most engaged defence operations within the Asia-Pacific.

The news also comes at a time of heightened interest in the UK from the Asian region after Brexit was last week implemented. South Korea is already set to pump staggering £85million into Britain’s Brexit-hit car sector less than six months after the nation became one of the first to agree to a trade agreement with an independent UK. Hyundai and Kia have pumped the millions into an electric car startup called Arrival in one of the largest investments in Britain’s motor industry since the June 2016 EU referendum. The move is a boost for the sector, with the August agreement between the UK and South Korea taking place just one month after Boris Johnson became Prime Minister.

Arrival will build electric vans at a number of locations in the UK. Avinash Rugoobur, Arrival chief stagey officer, told the Financial Times: “This will lead to significant collaboration, this is far more than just an investment.” Arrival CEO Denis Sverdlov said: “We’re excited to come out of stealth mode with our partnership with Hyundai and Kia, a globally respected OEM [original equipment manufacturer]with brilliant products on the road, and our complementary expertise will allow us to rapidly transition to full-scale global production. “Accelerating electric vehicle adoption is good for everyone – for people, business and the planet – and we’re pleased to undertake this mission with our partners Hyundai and Kia.”