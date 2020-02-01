Brexit Coin: Can you still buy the 50p Brexit coin? Royal Mint struggles to meet demand

BREXIT and the UK’s separation from the European Union has famously been immortalised in the form of a 50p coin. The Royal Mint has made special silver and gold versions of the coin but can you still buy the 50p Brexit coin?

The Brexit coin is inscribed with the words “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”, and has the Brexit Day marked on it. As of today, three million 50p coins are in circulation.

Can you still buy the 50p Brexit coin? As well as the standard Brexit 50p coin, the Royal Mint created three special versions. The mint has produced a Brilliant Uncirculated, Silver proof and Gold proof. The uncirculated 50p costs £10, while the silver and gold proofs are priced at £60 and £945 respectively. Just 1,500 limited edition gold proof coins were minted and only 47,000 silver proof ones have been made.

But if you are after one of the 1,500 gold proof coins you’re too late. The Royal Mint has already sold out of the £945 Brexit 50p coins. After going on sale at midnight on Friday, the website crashed at 1am and none were available within hours of their release. Demand was so high the Royal Mint had to create a queuing system for its website.

Also selling out on the mint’s website were 5,000 limited-edition two-coin sets. Contained in that set – priced at £30 – is a 1973 50p coin marking the UK’s membership to the European Economic Community. The other coin is a brand new 2020 50p marking the country’s withdrawal from the EU. A limited-edition two-coin set – with a historic 1973 50p marking the UK’s accession into the European Economic Community and a new 2020 50p marking the withdrawal from the European Union – has also sold out. Priced at £30, a total of 5,000 sets were produced. The £60 silver proof coins are still available for purchase on the Royal Mint site.

As well as the three million 50p coins in circulation today, an additional seven million will be released over the course of the year. The Royal Mint is offering people the chance to strike their own commemorative coins until February 12. Leighton John, operations director at the Royal Mint, told the Press Association: “We’ve always commemorated major events, so it’s really great for us to be able to do this. “And I think everyone will agree, whichever side of the argument you’re on, it’s a major event for the country.”

Chancellor Sajid Javid unveiled the coins last Friday. He said the coin symbolises the beginning of a new chapter for the UK. The Royal Mint’s Clare Maclennan said: “The Royal Mint has been marking significant events in British history for over 1,000 years, and has a history of commemorating the UK’s relationship with the EU through coinage. “It felt fitting, that following the decision on 23rd June 2016 for the UK to leave the European Union, for The Royal Mint to produce a new 50p coin to commemorate this historic moment.”

Shortly after the coin’s release, His Dark Materials author Phillip Pullman called for the 50p to be boycotted because of what he perceived to be a grammatical error. The lack of an Oxford comma at the end of “prosperity” prompted an angry response from Mr Pullman. Responding to a Twitter user, Mr Pullman wrote: “The presence or absence of a comma is nothing whatever to do with grammar, but everything to do with the conventions of written language.” Others, linguist and author Professor David Crystal, believe the Oxford comma is optional and not always necessary in lists.