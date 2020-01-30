Brexit costs: How much has Brexit cost the UK? Is it more than the EU membership bill?

THE UK will officially leave the EU on Friday as it begins the next phase of untangling itself from the bloc. So how much has this all cost so far? And is it more than the cost of staying in?

Britain will cease to be a member of the European Union at 11pm GMT on Friday, January 31. After more than three years of negotiations, a deal was reached which will now trigger an 11-month transition period, during which both sides must negotiate a deal on trade, immigration, rights and beyond.

So how much has it all cost? According to estimates from Bloomberg, the cost of Brexit will reach £200 billion in 2020. The bill was around £130bn at the beginning on 2020, with a further £70bn expected to be accrued before the end of the transition period. The analysis by Dan Hanson, a UK economist for Bloomberg economics, said Brexit uncertainty could continue to take a toll on companies and consumers towards the end of 2020.

And what is the cost of the membership bill? Figures from a House of Commons library document puts the UK’s net contribution to the European Union and European Commission budget between 1973 and 2018 at around £163 billion. Adding in the estimated net contribution for 2019 this rises to £177 billion. If the Bloomberg £200bn cost is correct, this is £23bn more than the total cost of membership for the UK’s 45 years as an EU member.

Net contributions take into account – but are not limited to – payments that the UK gets back including payments for farmers, poorer areas, and payments to the private sector for things like research grants. There is also the cost of the divorce bill to take into account. The Brexit Withdrawal Agreement sets out how the UK will make “divorce bill” payments – estimated to be around £30 billion in total – in instalments to the EU for years to come. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimated the bulk of this sum will be paid by 2022, with some small payments still being made into the 2060s.

At present, however, experts are predicting tax cuts and increased borrowing in the upcoming budget will give the UK economy its much-needed ‘growth-spurt’. The impact of Brexit on the pound now depends on what happens in trade negotiations, due to begin in February. Dr. Steven McCabe, Associate Professor, Institute of Design and Economic Acceleration and senior fellow at Birmingham City University’s Centre for Brexit studies, told Express.co,uk: “Crucially, though Friday is hugely evocative for those who have long believed the UK’s economic future is better served outside of the EU, the proof will be in what emerges from the next stage in the process of withdrawal – the nature and content of the free trade agreement.” Howard Archer, of economic forecasting group EY Item Club, went so far as to say that Britain’s exit from the EU at the end of this month would not be a “non-event” for the pound, and that the real event to watch would be the trade deal negotiations.

Thomas Pugh, of Capital Economics, agreed, saying he was not expecting much movement around the January 31 deadline, and the progress of the trade negotiations between the EU and Britain are “crucial for the pound”. Looking ahead, Mr Pugh said: “If [Boris Johnson] sticks by his pledge not to extend the transition period, then we could see the pound continue to fall as we approach the end of the year. “If it looks like the Britain will end up trading with the EU on WTO terms, then we think the pound could drop to about $1.20.” However, if there is a trade deal or Mr Johnson backs down and eventually extends the transition period, Mr Pugh said the pound could rebound to $1.35 by the end of the year.

