Brexit Day 2020: What happens today? Boris Johnson’s HUGE victory for Britain

BREXIT DAY has arrived after almost four years of fraught negotiations as the UK prepares to take its first monumental steps outside the European Union. So what can you expect today?

Countdown clock

New 50p coin

Address from the Prime Minister

Leave Means Leave rally

London is Open

London Eye protests

At 11pm GMT on Friday, January 31, the UK will unplug itself from the bloc it has been a member of for more than four decades. This comes more than three years after the nation voted for Brexit, followed by months of political chaos and uncertainty.

Boris Johnson has delivered his promise to ‘get Brexit done’ – a pledge which saw him take over as Tory party leader and PM from Theresa May after she failed to secure a deal. Tonight, he will hail this historic victory and say in a televised address to the nation outside No. 10 Downing Street: “Our job as the Government – my job – is to bring this country together and take us forward.” Mr Johnson will describe Brexit as “the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act”. Britons across the country will mark the historic moment at 11pm tonight, with parties in Parliament Square and a rally led by Brexit champion Nigel Farage.

So what happens today? The moment the clock hits 11.01pm, the UK will no longer be an EU member. However, this triggers a transition period for the remainder of 2020, during which nothing noticeable will change for the general public. On Brexit day itself, some will be celebrating the historic day, while others will be mourning the end of the partnership.

Here are some things you can expect to see: Countdown clock A clock counting down to the moment the UK leaves the EU will be projected on to Downing Street. The black bricks of Number 1o will be lit up with a light display, intended to symbolise the strength of the union of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Buildings around Whitehall will also light up as the Union Jack flag flies on every flag pole in Parliament Square.

New 50p coin Three million 50p coins commemorating Brexit will be entering circulation today. The coins will read: “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” Another seven million will enter circulation over the next year. The chancellor, Sajid Javid, was given the first batch of coins and will be presenting one to Boris Johnson on Brexit day.

Address from the Prime Minister Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hail the “dawn of a new era” in his speech to be broadcast at 10pm GMT. He will say Brexit is “not an end but a beginning”. The Prime Minister will start the day in the north of England, where he will chair a meeting with Cabinet ministers, discussing “prosperity and opportunity” for the region. Leave Means Leave rally The Leave Means Leave campaign has been given the go-ahead to host a rally that is due to take place between 9pm and 11.15pm. Headed by Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice, the campaign has organised speakers alongside light shows and music to celebrate Brexit day.

London is Open This event, launched by the mayor, Sadiq Khan, opens the doors of City Hall to support EU Londoners. The event will offer free legal advice and emotional support services. With details of Britain’s future relationship with the EU still to be clarified, many Londoners have questions about the EU Settlement Scheme and what their future in the UK will look like London Eye protests Demonstrators will be gathering on the South Bank in London to protest leaving the EU. During the protest, called Shine a Light Through the Darkness, participants will shine torch lights in a recognition of the detrimental effects they say Brexit will have on the NHS and workers’ rights. Similar demonstrations will take place in Brighton and Bournemouth.

