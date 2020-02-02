Brexit day: Why Brexit Day will NOT become an annual celebration

BREXIT will be done at 11pm tonight, as millions of people around the country prepare to celebrate one of the country’s most momentous political occasions in the 21st century. But will Brexit Day become a bank holiday?

Brexit Day has now arrived, almost four years and more than 1,000 days after the 2016 vote. After a struggle to pass the Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament, millions of the UK’s Brexit voters will hail the occasion with renewed energy both at home and in public.

While millions will likely celebrate tonight, Brexit Day is not likely to become an annual celebration. A majority of the country voted to cut ties with the EU, but it was a slim one. Overall, 52 percent of people voted to leave the EU, while 48 percent voted to remain. The balanced opposition means almost half of the company would likely oppose Brexit celebrations annually.

Experts agree an annual Brexit Day would not have much support. Professor Alex de Ruyter, Director of the Centre for Brexit Studies at Birmingham City University, said regional splits resulting from the vote scupper chances of a future January 31 holiday. He told Express.co.uk: “I do not think that Brexit Day has the support to become an annual celebration. “About 17 million people voted Leave back in 2016, which is only about one-third of the voting-age population.”

“Add to that the fact that Scotland and Northern Ireland voted decisively to stay in the EU and it only drives home that the country remains deeply divided. “Johnson’s agreement of course results in a de facto splitting of the UK with Northern Ireland effectively remaining in the EU Single Market and Customs Union. “This has not gone unnoticed in Scotland, where the Scottish Government will look to hold another referendum on Scottish independence in 2022 or 2023.” Whether or not Brexit Day is inducted as a national holiday the future, people will celebrate tonight, Boris Johnson among them.

The Prime Minister will celebrate Brexit from Downing Street, where he will deliver a speech as the clock strikes 11pm. He is expected to speak about new opportunities for post-Brexit Britain, urging people to “come together and move forward united”. He will add: “We will mobilise the full breadth of our new freedoms- from encouraging technology and innovation to signing new free trade deals around the world. “As we maximise all the freedoms the British people voted to grasp, we must also work to heal divisions and reunite our communities.”