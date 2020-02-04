Brexit embarrassment: Boris Johnson had to count down to EU exit himself after TV failed

BORIS JOHNSON and senior MPs were forced to count down to Brexit, themselves after the TV feed they were watching went down just seconds before the UK’s EU departure, according to reports.

Britain left the European Union at 11pm on Friday. Thousands gathered in Parliament Square to celebrate the event.

The Prime Minister was joined by ministers and Downing Street staff to mark the occasion. However according to MailOnline the countdown had to take place manually after the TV feed was lost. The paper reports Mr Johnson gave a speech to the assembled politicians and officials. He is quoted as saying: “This is a fantastic moment in the life of our country.

“There are very few moments in our lives that really can be called an historic turning point, and this is it. “This is not the end, as some people would say. “It’s not even the beginning of the end. “It’s not the half of the middle.

“This is the end of the beginning. “This is the start of something fantastic and different. “And this is our chance to do something different and fantastic with our wonderful country.” Mr Johnson’s allusion to the “beginning of the end” appears to be a reference to a speech Winston Churchill made in 1942.

As the Brexit moment approached thousands gathered in London’s Parliament Square waving union jacks and singing patriotic songs. Earlier hundreds of anti-Brexit activists had gathered outside the European Commission’s London HQ for a vigil. Both pro and anti-Brexit public events took place in Glasgow, Scotland. According to the MailOnline guests at the Downing Street party were served English sparkling wine.

Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s chief advisor who led the 2016 Brexit campaign, was reportedly close to tears. Downing Street was lit up with a light display to celebrate the moment Britain left the EU. Other Government buildings were also illuminated by red, white and blue lighting to mark the occasion.