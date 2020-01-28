Brexit explained: What does Brexit mean for jobs?

BREXIT is just four days away and as the country prepares to leave the EU questions about how your life could be changed by Brexit have been raised. So what does Brexit mean for jobs?

The Brexit countdown is almost over and after nearly four years the UK is due to leave the EU on Friday. Post-Brexit Britain is to become a “global trail-blazing country” after Brexit according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But for those unsure about the impacts of Brexit, Express.co.uk has compiled a guide for how it could impact the employment sector?

Employment and unemployment rates According to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the UK employment rate was estimated at a record high of 76.3 percent, an increase of 0.6 percent points from a year previously. The unemployment rate was estimated to be 3.8 percent, 0.2 percentage points lower from the previous year, but largely unchanged on the previous quarter. The data published on January 21 also suggested there were an estimated 805,000 vacancies in the UK for October to December 2019. This is 11,000 fewer than the previous quarter and 49,000 fewer than a year earlier. The referendum in 2016 has led to almost four years of limbo meaning many companies have struggled to plan for the future.

The referendum in 2016 has led to almost four years of limbo meaning many companies have struggled to plan for the future. Since June 2016, several companies have gone bust or moved their bases away from the UK altogether. A study from the University of Leuven published in June 2019 predicted job losses in the UK could be around 140,000 for a soft Brexit and 526,000 for a hard Brexit. Most of these job losses stem from companies moving abroad Barclays Bank moving £166 billion of assets to Ireland, creating 150 new jobs in Dublin rather than the UK.

But largely it is difficult to know the post-Brexit impact on job losses given it will likely impact different industries in differing ways. For instance, in December 2019 it was reported a third of UK seasonal jobs in ski resorts and summer activity holidays had disappeared because of fears regarding Brexit. However, a forecasts from Visit Britain suggested the travel and tourism sector could see a massive boost post-Brexit. Spending by tourists is forecast to be up 6.6 percent on last year. A record 39.7 million visitors are expected to enter the UK in 2020, fuelling the UK economy with a massive injection of £26.6 billion. When 15.4 million UK staycationers are included, the tourism sector is now worth £127billion a year. Tourism is also an employment driver with every 22 inbound visits from China creating one job.

Job prospects, salary and working rights According to a survey of the Labour market published in December, employers in the UK have “hit the pause button” on job hiring as hiring confidence tumbled to a seven-year low. ManpowerGroup said years of strong jobs growth had ended in 2019 as Brexit uncertainty and a slowdown in global trade took their toll on business confidence. With Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal attaining royal assent and Brexit guaranteed for this week, it is possible hiring confidence could see a massive boost. However, it is also possible it could continue until the post-Brexit trade and other deals have been struck. The impact on your salary and working rights will depend upon your industry and specifically the company you work for. Employers will still have to honour the National Minimum Wage and new National Living Wage. But if there is a significant financial downturn, your promotion or pay rise prospects may be diminished. It is also worth bearing in mind that some contract legislation, such as working time regulations and the rights of agency workers, may have been informed by EU regulations and therefore, may be subject to change.

Immigration The government has announced it will launch a “global talent visa” on February 20 to encourage scientists, researchers and mathematicians to come to the UK, with no limit on how many people can be accepted. The fast-track visa will replace the old tier-one ‘exceptional talent” visa route that allowed applicants to be endorsed by the Royal Society, Royal Academy of Engineering, the British Academy, Tech Nation or Arts Council England. The prime minister said: “As we leave the EU I want to send a message that the UK is open to the most talented minds in the world, and stand ready to support them to turn their ideas into reality.” Applications were previously capped at 2,000 per annum, but this was never reached. Applicants will not need a job offer before arriving in the UK under the visa and it will provide an accelerated path to settlement for all scientists and researchers who are endorsed. In addition, Boris Johnson said he was making available a £300m package for research into advanced mathematics.

Impact for EU nationals After Brexit, EU nationals wishing to start work in the UK will need to apply for European Temporary Leave to Remain (ETLTR), and applications from 2021 will be approved based on a skills-based immigration system. The government Brexit immigration document states this will be based on “a single system that welcomes talent, hard work, and the skills we need as a country”. This means the criteria for entry will be more difficult to achieve and will mean EU workers face increased fees to work, potentially costing them over £1,000, making the UK job market after Brexit less appealing for EU workers. The Department of Work and Pensions has been approached for comment.

