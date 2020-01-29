Brexit explained: What does Brexit mean for UK pensioners living in Europe?

THE UK will officially leave the European Union in two days, almost four years after the nation decided it no longer wished to be a member state. But what exactly does Brexit mean for UK pensioners living in Europe?

The Brexit countdown is close to being concluded meaning the UK will no longer be a member of the European Union. As of 11pm GMT on Friday, January 31, the transition period – during which there will be negotiations about the UK and EU’s future relationship – will commence. So how will Brexit day impact UK pensioners abroad?

According to data from the United Nations, in 2015 1.24 million people born in the UK were living in other EU countries at that time. Spain was host to the largest group at 308.000 people. The second-largest number lived in Ireland at an estimated 254.000, while France was third with 185.000. Third and fourth were Germany with 103,000, and Italy with 64.000. Estimates from 2017 suggest there were around 1.3 million people who had been born in the UK living in other EU countries, with 900,000 of those being long-term residents in other EU countries in 2010 and 2011.

How to prepare for Brexit if you live in the EU If you are a UK national living in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland or Ireland, there will be no change to your rights and status during the transition period, which ends on December 31, 2020. The Withdrawal Agreement secured by the Prime Minister and the EU ensures resident’s rights and allows them to stay in the EU country where they live after Brexit and means they will have broadly the same entitlements to work, study and access public services and benefits as now. The end of 2020, however, signals the end of the transition period, during which the terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU a deal on citizens’ rights will be negotiated, and could see new laws take effect from 2021.

In terms of residency documents and status, you and your family may need to apply for a residence status to confirm you are living in another EU country before December 31, 2020. You will have until at least June 30, 2021, to complete this. The EU country where you live will set up a system for applying for a residence status. The application will be short, simple and either free of charge, or cost no more than applying for a similar document, such as a national identity card or passport. You can find guidance about how to apply here.

What happens to your pension after Brexit if you live in Europe? If you are entitled to a UK state pension, you can claim it wherever you live in the world. If you live in the UK, your state pension is uprated every year in line with the triple lock, which means it rises by whichever is highest of average earnings, inflation or 2.5 percent. This is also the case if you live in the 27 other EU countries as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Under the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, that triple lock will continue for anyone eligible for a UK state pension who is living in one of those countries before the end of 2020. However, the rules will change for any pensioner who moves to one of those countries from 2021. From that time, it will all depend upon the outcome of the negotiations between the UK and EU during 2020.

The UK will only continue to uprate pensions if it has an agreement either with the whole of the EU or with the individual countries so that their state pensioners living in the UK also receive annual upratings. The Department for Work and Pensions has said insisting on reciprocal arrangements has been government policy for over 70 years and will continue to be in the future. This concept of a reciprocal arrangement is not an issue for certain European countries such as the Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar and Switzerland, who will benefit from uprating whether or not there is a deal because secondary agreements are already in place. The UK also already has reciprocal arrangements with a number of countries outside the EU, including the US, Turkey, Jamaica and Israel, which means that UK state pensions get uprated for people living there.

However, for several other countries, this will depend upon the future relationship between the EU and the UK. Locations such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa are places where people claiming a UK state pension do not benefit from uprating. Another issue about pensions may result from the current rules regarding national insurance. Currently, to claim the UK state pension at the moment, you must have made National Insurance contributions for a minimum of 10 years. But if you worked in the UK for less time and another European country for the remaining number of years, you can still claim a UK state pension, with your work in another European country pushing you over the line. However, you would only be paid based on your seven years of eligibility, but you would be able to claim it, which you would not otherwise have been able to do. Under the Withdrawal Agreement, this will continue to be the case, but it may be subject to change depending on the negotiations.

