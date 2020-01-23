Brexit finish line: What happens next as Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal clears major hurdle?

BORIS JOHNSON said the UK has now “crossed the Brexit finish line” after legislation to implement the withdrawal deal was passed. So what next?

On Wednesday, Parliament overwhelmingly passed the Government’s Brexit Bill, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU on January 31. The bill is now just one step away from becoming law.

So what next? Now, the Brexit Bill is awaiting royal assent, which is when the Queen formally agrees to make the bill into an Act of Parliament. There is no set time period for this to be completed, but it is usually considered a formality once a bill has been approved by Parliament. The EU’s top officials are then expected to sign the agreement in the coming days, while MEPs will vote on it next week.

The European Parliament will then meet on January 29 to debate the agreement, but the ratification of the deal is now expected to prove a formality. The UK will then officially leave the EU at 11pm GMT on Friday, January 31. From February 1, the UK will enter into an 11-month transition period in which current rules and regulation will remain in place, but no UK representatives will hold seats in EU institutions. This transition period will end on January 1, 2021, by which stage both the UK and EU hope to have completed negotiations on the future economic and security relationship between the two.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who won an overwhelming majority for the Tories on the back of his “get Brexit done” promise, said Brexit was now at the “finish line”. He said: “Parliament has passed the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, meaning we will leave the EU on 31 January and move forwards as one United Kingdom. “At times it felt like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we’ve done it. “Now we can put the rancour and division of the past three years behind us and focus on delivering a bright, exciting future.”

However, there is still a lot of work to be done, and time is short. The first priority will be to negotiate an ambitious free trade deal with the EU. The UK wants as much access as possible for its goods and services to the EU, but the Government has made clear that the UK must leave the customs union and single market and end the overall jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. The EU could take weeks to agree a formal negotiating mandate – all the remaining 27 member states and the European Parliament have to be in agreement – meaning formal talks might only begin in March.

The Government has ruled out any form of extension to the transition period, which was originally set for two years but is now just 11 months. If no trade deal has been agreed and ratified by the end of the year, then the UK faces the prospect of tariffs on exports to the EU and no deal Brexit worried will ramp up once more. The UK must also agree how it is going to co-operate with the EU on security and law enforcement. Both sides must also agree deals in a number of other areas where co-operation is needed, and negotiations are expected to be lengthy and complex.

