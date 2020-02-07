Brexit fishing news: What will Brexit mean for EU fishing laws? Boris to REJECT EU deal

BREXIT has happened and the UK is now out of the European Union and ready to negotiate trade deals and its future arrangements with the bloc. What will Brexit mean for EU fishing laws?

With Brexit done the country has entered into an 11-month transition period during which the current agreements will remain in place while new ones are negotiated. And Prime Minister Boris Johnson is already primed to reject EU demands on fishing.

What will Brexit mean for EU fishing laws? The current EU regulation – the Common Fisheries Policy – determines how much fish British trawlers can catch and where, and the UK will no longer abide by this law at the end of the transition period. British fishermen have complained that the legislation is unjust as it prevents them from getting their fair share of what is caught in UK waters. British ships land 32 percent of the total of fish caught in UK waters, while EU boats take 43 percent and Norway 21 percent.

The European Union’s negotiator, Michel Barnier, said today that a free-trade deal between the bloc and the UK “must include an agreement on fisheries”. “This agreement should provide reciprocal access to markets and waters, which contains quota shares.” But Boris Johnson is to reject those demands, which would give foreign ships 25 years of access to UK waters. The alternative put forward would see European nations having to negotiate their access quota to British waters on an annual basis.

The Fisheries Bill presented to Parliament last week will guarantee the UK is no longer part of the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy come December. It will end the automatic right of EU ships to fish in British waters. Similarly to Norway, the UK would hold annual talks with the EU to dictate access to waters, management of shared stocks and exchanges of quota rights. A deal between the EU and the UK on future fishing rights must be passed by July.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said: “This new Fisheries Bill takes back control of our waters, enabling the UK to create a sustainable, profitable fishing industry for our coastal communities, whilst securing the long-term health of British fisheries. “Leaving the EU’s failed Common Fisheries Policy is one of the most important benefits of Brexit. It means we can create a fairer system which will allow marine habitats to thrive, with new powers to support our fishing sector and conserve our wonderful Blue Belt at home and abroad.” Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, said: “The central purpose of the bill is to give UK ministers powers to manage UK fisheries after we leave the Common Fisheries Policy. We very much welcome that.”

Included in the new bill are measures on “climate-smart fishing” which will consider the effects of climate change on fisheries. These might include the movement of fish populations as a result of rising temperatures. The bill also states that fish stocks must be fished at sustainable levels and that species such as dolphins should be protected. Patrick Killoran, from Greener UK – a coalition of 13 environmental organisations – said: “This will only work if the government closes loopholes in the last bill that allowed ministers to exceed fishing limits.”