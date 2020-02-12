Brexit is great news for the NHS and here’s why, writes MATT HANCOCK

I love our NHS. It’s there for us and our families when we need it most, and every one of us has a special, personal connection to it. In particular, we all owe an enormous debt to the incredible staff who make the health service what it is.
Day-in, day-out, healthcare professionals up and down the country work tirelessly to ensure patients receive the best possible care. Doctors, nurses, midwives, dentists and pharmacists have been there for all of us, helping us when we need it most and I want to thank them all for their incredible dedication. Our incredible NHS is full of highly-qualified and devoted professionals – and I am determined to do everything I can to help them fulfil their ambitions and provide the best possible care for patients.
We are already backing our NHS with the biggest cash injection in history, an extra £34 billion every year by 2023/24. And I want to go even further.
Leaving the EU means we are now free to determine our own future and unleash the enormous potential of the British people.
No longer bound by unnecessary red tape, this is a moment to break down avoidable barriers and look ahead with confidence at the bright future we will carve out for the NHS and all those it serves.
So as part of the new People Plan for the NHS, we will be working with the professions to look at how we can make it easier and quicker for existing healthcare professionals wanting to switch professions.
Whether this be a physiotherapist looking to train as a doctor, or a pharmacist wishing to become a nurse, this is an exciting opportunity to offer more accessible training programmes which will take into account existing skills and experience.
It means that hardworking healthcare professionals, who previously may have been put off from moving to another discipline due to rigid, fixed-length courses, will in future be able to do so without having to go back to square one.
Importantly, our plans will ensure that staff can retrain and get back to the front line faster, while at the same time maintaining the highest quality of training and care.
NHS performance and patient safety will always be at the very forefront of our plans, and I look forward to working with frontline staff and partners to investigate all potential opportunities while maintaining the high professional standards that make doctors and nurses so trusted in the UK.
This is great news for staff. And it is great news for patients, who will feel the benefit of a workforce that is fulfilling its full potential, rather than being held back by inflexible directives.
These reforms will be an important part of our plan to boost the NHS workforce and deliver on the commitments the Conservatives made at the last election, with 50,000 more nurses and 50 million more GP appointments over the course of this parliament.
We will use these new freedoms to strengthen the NHS, with world-leading technology, improved, less box ticking training and education to support our clinicians to reach their potential.
The UK is moving forward, united, in this new chapter – and the NHS will be at the centre every step of the way.