Brexit is here! Francois’s so excited he just can’t hide it ‘like a kid before Christmas’

BREXITEER Mark Francois admitted he was as excited as a “kid before Christmas” prior to Britain’s departure from the EU tomorrow – and rejected concerns about “triumphalist” celebrations by vowing to stay up all night to “watch the sun dawn on a free country”.

He also admitted his disappointment at the failure of his campaign to get Big Ben to ring at 11pm to mark the occasion – while stressing all money raised from his crowd-funding appeal to raise the £500,000 necessary would be donated to charity. Mr Francois – speaking on Tuesday after his feisty GMB clash with Remainer Terry Christian, the former presenter of Channel 4’s The Word – readily admitted his excitement. Speaking earlier this week, he told Express.co.uk: “Yes – obviously at the moment I am like a kid with four days to Christmas.

“That’s the most honest way I can describe it. “I can’t wait. I have waited a lot of my adult life for this moment. “I am going to stay up and I am going to watch the sun rise on a free country. “The other thing is I went shopping at Sainsbury’s in the Rayleigh Weir on Friday.

“I didn’t notice people throwing anything they could lay their hands on into their trolleys. “Planes are still going fly, ferries are still going to run, the Eurostar is still going to run, life is still going to continue. “And all those people who tried to terrify us with Project Fear should be bloody ashamed of themselves. Big Ben has had its clapper removed as part of a restoration of Elizabeth Tower, and ringing it tomorrow would add an estimated £500,000 to the overall cost, which Mr Francois aimed to raise via his crowdfunding initiative.

He said: “We did it in response to the PM’s comments on BBC Breakfast where he appeared to encourage a crowdfunding thing. “The response was amazing. At one point it was coming in at 10k an hour. “So we got in the end to about £272,000. Unfortunately the House of Commons were adamant that they did not want to do it and I’ve got now power to compel them to do it. “But the silver lining on the cloud is that we said right from the word go that if for any reason we did not hit the target, the money in the fund will go to Help for Heroes, so that’s what is going to happen.

“It was very obvious that the establishment did not to do it.” Pressed about whether such a move, as well as other events in Westminster and elsewhere to mark Britain’s departure from the block, could be seen as unnecessary triumphalism, Mr Francois said: “That’s what some people have said. “To me that is nonsense because it is entirely voluntary. “If you don’t want to celebrate there’s an off-button.”

In reference to comments by left-wing economist and Remainer Will Hutton, Mr Francois added: “You don’t have to watch anything on television if you don’t want to – I think Will Hutton is going to light a candle or something. “Perhaps he will do it to the strains of Ode to Joy, I don’t know, that’s his business. “But I’ve actually argued that this would in some ways provide real closure. “For those who want to celebrate, they can celebrate and maybe wake up with a bit of a hangover.

“Those who don’t, don’t and in the morning the sun rises on a free country, global Britain and we all get on with it. “You’re not compelled to celebrate New Year’s Eve if you don’t want to, you’re not compelled to attend Remembrance Sunday if you don’t want to and you wouldn’t have been compelled to celebrate this if you don’t want to. “But I know a lot of people that do so personally I am not going to bed – I’ve been invited to a few nice parties that evening which I am going to enjoy in London and I am staying up and I am going to watch the sun rise on a free country.”

