Brexit latest: Boris in ‘good negotiating position’ as EU begs UK to stay in single market

BORIS JOHNSON could have the upper hand in future trade talks with the EU as Britain is in a ‘good negotiating position’, an expert claims.

The schedule for a free trade agree between the EU and Britain was deemed unrealistic by the President of IfW, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. However, Gabriel Felbermayr claimed in the event of a no deal the EU would have a lot to lose. He added one major loss would be the blocs bargaining power on the international stage.

Mr Felbermayr said: “The schedule for the UK and the EU to negotiate a free trade agreement is extremely ambitious and cannot be achieved by 2021 or 2023. “The great uncertainty as to what Brexit really means in the end for relationships and especially for companies in both economies remains. He added: “Great Britain is in a good negotiating position with the EU.” “From an EU perspective, it is particularly difficult to see that without a close connection to Great Britain, it will be in the new system competition between the USA and China as a weakened third party and lose considerable bargaining power.”

Britain’s economic weight amounts to 19 of the EU’s smallest members combined. The EU must therefore do everything possible to keep Britain in the single market, because access to it is its strongest asset in international negotiations. Mr Felbermayr claimed the EU must be “willing to give up its dogma of the inseparability of the four fundamental freedoms – free movement of goods, services and capital, as well as the free movement of people”. He added: “The bigger the single market, the stronger the European voice in the world.

“The United Kingdom has presented a compelling low-tariff strategy in the event of a no-deal, the country mainly exports non-tariff services anyway. “The economic damage of a no-deal would be roughly equal on a percentage basis on both sides, and Britain would hardly suffer economically more than the EU. “In addition, it can be assumed that Great Britain will build up additional bargaining pressure with the EU through a free trade agreement with the USA and further deregulation and tax cuts.” Additional reporting by Monika Pallenberg

Vietnam is set to become Britain’s post-Brexit Asia ally, it has emerged just days after the UK left Brussels Boris Johnson’s ambition for a new “global Britain” will see Vietnam poised as the Asian ally for Britain, with a clue to the plan being the opening of a new mission into the ASEAN bloc in Jakarta on January 15 and the appointment a dedicated UK ambassador to the region three months ago. London is taking a closer interest in the Indo-Pacific region, the Asia Times reports, with Mr Johnson last year launching his All of Asia mandate, which is designed to refocus attention on Southeast Asia rather than Africa and the Middle East. Alexander Downer, chairman of Policy Exchange and a former Australian foreign minister said: “If Britain is to become the global player Boris Johnson wants it to be, then it has to engage more strategically in the Asia-Pacific.” The Prime Minister’s immediate plan to launch a huge crackdown on terrorists in the UK could dramatically be blocked by strict European Union rules in what could spark fresh fury between the two sides. In the aftermath of the Streatham attack, Mr Johnson said his Government would announce fundamental changes to the system for dealing with convicted terrorists. Hours later, Justice Minister Robert Buckland announced Britain will introduce emergency legislation to prevent convicted terrorists automatically being released from prison halfway through their sentence. But the current European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) may block that from happening. Britain no longer being a contributor in the European Union after Brexit has sparked panic among countries in Eastern and Southern Europe. Although Britain has left the EU, the transition phase will last until the end of the year and the Government will still pay its contributions to the budget. However, from 2021, the EU will see a £10.16billion (€12billion) hole left by the UK. The “Friends of Cohesion” group – made up of EU member states from east and south Europe – met in Portugal on Saturday to discuss the consequences of Britain’s exit. Following the meeting, the group of nations urged Brussels to find a quick agreement on a new EU budget that will help the financially weaker states. Marine Le Pen on Saturday hailed Brexit as a “return to freedom,” adding Britain’s decision to cast off from the bloc was a “failure” for Brussels. She said: “The United Kingdom has finally regained its freedom. “Brexit is a terrifying failure for the European Union.” She added: “The UK has just slammed the door in the EU’s face!” “We will find in the coming months and years that the British made the right decision; that their country will reap great benefits from Brexit.” The EU, Ms Le Pen insisted, should focus on transforming itself into an “alliance of nations” in the wake of Brexit. Brussels will bow down to Britain’s demands for a post-Brexit trade deal, according to a business development leader that says the EU will offer the UK “a very favourable” deal. Hilary Fordwich of the British-American Business Association said despite predicting a major clash between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, the UK will succeed in getting an impressive deal. Ms Fordwich told Russia Today, Brexit will inspire the Dutch to have their own Nexit, and then Swexit because the Swedish would leave. Ms Fordwich continued that that “one of the sticking points, ironically, is a very small issue in terms of trade across the EU, and that are fishing rights”. She added: “So, I think the UK is going to get a very favorable deal because this isn’t the only issue at hand. The deal with Trump is very much at hand.”

Florian Philpott said he ‘envies’ Britain over its departure from the European Union, after the UK officially left last Friday. The hardline sovereignist has long called for a French referendum on EU membership, and repeatedly cheered a Brexit vote he hopes can boost eurosceptic sentiment at home. French far-right politician Florian Philippot, leader of the anti-Brussels The Patriots movement, said on Monday he “envied” the British for Brexit, adding that the divorce showed that no member state was destined to be forever shackled to the bloc. Asked by French broadcaster RFI whether he was “envious” of the British for finally quitting the European Union, he answered: “Yes! We should all be delighted for the United Kingdom, because the British made the choice of freedom … and democracy.” The boss of Clais’ port claimed french trawlermen will face “a real shortfall” if they are blocked from fishing in Britain’s waters. Jean-Marc Puissesseau said his biggest fear for the post-Brexit relationship would see local fisherman banned from the UK’s waters. He said: “If there is no agreement, it could lead to a fish mess with a real shortfall for the Boulogne fishermen.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday dismissed EU demands for concessions over fishing. Greece is stepping up its campaign for the return of the Elgin Marbles and is trying to use Brexit to enlist the support of Britain’s former European Union colleagues. The shameless bid to capitalise on the post-Brexit mood across the EU was launched within hours of the UK’s formal departure from the bloc last Friday. Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said she expected to win more backing from her European counterparts as British influence had been reduced across the continent. Greece insists they were stolen and Ms Mendoni said the circumstances were now ripe for the marbles’ return. Polling Guru Sir John Curtice has suggested Boris Johnson’s thumping election 80-seat election victory was not a full endorsement of Brexit as less than half the country voted for Leave supporting parties. The professor of politics at Strathclyde University said the general election result was due to Leave voters solidifying behind the Tories while Remainers split their support between different parties. Sir John said: “We know that the positions the parties were taking on both sides of the argument were in tune with the majority view on the Remain and Leave sides respectively – so we can add up the votes. “And it’s 47 percent of the vote that went to the Conservative Party and the Brexit Party, and 52 percent of the vote went to parties that, under some circumstances or another, or be it somewhat varied, were in favour of a second referendum.” The polling expert added that a tilt in polls showing a small majority in favour of Remain was due to people who did not vote in the 2016 referendum now supporting EU membership. He said: “Very few Remain voters have changed their minds, very few Leave voters have changed their minds, the group that have tilted, apparently in favour of us now having a small majority in favour of Remain, are those who didn’t vote three years ago.”

Lizz Truss has described the moment the UK attended its first World Trade Organisation (WTO) meeting as “historic” and said the Britain would play a role in “championing free trade”. The International Trade Secretary said the WTO summit has provided the UK with an “independent voice” after leaving the European Union. Ms Truss said: “This is an historic moment which will give us an independent voice at the WTO for the first time since its inception. “We will be speaking up on issues that matter to people and businesses in Britain, including crucial UK industries like fisheries and digital trade, as well as championing free trade against the rising tide of protectionism. “The WTO is under significant pressure, with all its functions under strain. So, it is more important now than ever that, as one of the strongest supporters of free trade globally, the UK rises to the challenge and does everything in our power to help strengthen and reform it.”

The “greatest danger” in Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan is the UK may be underestimating the benefits of leaving the EU, former Tory leader William Hague has said. The former Conservative leader wrote in The Telegraph: “Ministers should therefore be given strong support when they declare that they will not agree to alignment with EU regulations. “The greatest danger is not that they will give in on this point when things become tense later this year, but that the country might not make the most of the opportunity this provides. “Just as politicians have to adapt to the fact that the world has changed, and we cannot go back to life as it was before last week, so do all the regulators, rule-makers and policy experts giving advice and making decisions inside our own borders.” Britain’s representative Julian Braithwaite has attended his first meeting with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as the UK begins trade talks with the rest of the world. Mr Braithwaite said: “A wonderful warm welcome as we move to our seat next to the US in the WTO. “The Americans are some of the toughest negotiators in the world. But the bonds run deep.” The European Union bid “good riddance” to the UK as a slip of the tongue almost sparked a diplomatic incident, it has emerged. In a misjudged farewell, the Croatian ambassador parting words to Britain as the country headed for the EU exit door were “thank you, goodbye, and good riddance”. Irena Andrassy, Croatia’s permanent representative to the EU, was chairing a meeting of top diplomats as she made the unintentional error. According to diplomats in the room, she believed “good riddance” was comparable to “good luck” ahead of Brexit.

Former Brexit Party MEP Rupert Lowe has called on SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon to “give it a rest” with her relentless calls for a second Scottish independence referendum. Mr Lowe wrote on Twitter: “Sturgeon needs to give it a rest with her referendum sabre-rattling. “Scotland has had two referendums and she has lost both of them. “Think the Scots have had enough elections for a lifetime recently. “How about you let them get on with their lives Nicola?!” Michael Gove has warned the EU the UK will not accept a trade agreement on terms dictated by Brussels. The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster has insisted it would be European car manufacturers that would suffer the most if a “good trading relationship” is not reached by December 31. Mr Gove said: “If we have a good trading relationship with the EU great. “The people who will suffer most if we don’t have a good trading relationship between the EU and the UK will be those European car manufacturers who will lose preferential access to our market. “We must stop thinking of ourselves as supplicants. “We must stop saying ‘we need this and we need that’. “We are a proud country. We can make our decisions. We want the closest possible commercial relationship with our friends, with our neighbours, but we do not have to go and secure an agreement on someone else’s terms.’