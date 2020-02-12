Brexit latest: Fury as EU insists we hand over £1bn more

EU CHIEFS sparked fury last night by insisting British taxpayers hand over an extra £1billion in a revised Brexit “divorce fee”.

The recalculation follows an increase in the UK’s national income. A bill demanding the extra contribution to the Brussels budget during the post-Brexit transition this year was delivered to British diplomats in the Belgian capital last Friday, the day the country left the EU.

Amid growing anger about the cash demand, a European Commission spokesman yesterday said the increased payment was “non negotiable”.

The spokesman said: “The UK has been informed of what needs to be done and we would like to stick with the rules. Member states have the obligation to pay their contribution to the budget.” The Commission spokesman claimed it was a “pure coincidence” the bill was sent on Britain’s final day in the European Union after 47 years of membership. “Although the UK leaves the EU it will still have budgetary rights and access to EU funds in 2020,” the spokesman added. Eurosceptics last night savaged the decision, with senior Tory MP Andrew Bridgen saying: “How typical. The EU’s parting shot is to slip us a bill punishing us for our economic growth. This extra payment should be contingent on us getting a trade deal. I wouldn’t be rushing to pay them that bill.”