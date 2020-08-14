Brexit latest: Stilton drives wedge between Britain and Japan in trade talks

POST-Brexit trade deal talks with Japan have been held up by an unlikely source – stilton cheese.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is concluding an agreement but is said to want better access for exporters of the famously pungent British cheese. The UK and Japan were close to finalising the deal last week but the talks are said to have been held up by her push to boost sales of stilton in the Far East.

Britain exported about £18million worth of blue cheese around the world last year. But only £102,000 worth went to Japan, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board. A source close to the negotiations said: “The talks are still ongoing, they haven’t broken down. The issue isn’t just stilton, there are a number of issues about market access.” A spokesman at the Department for International Trade declined to comment on the negotiations but did not deny that stilton is now a key sticking point.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “I won’t get into detail on a live negotiation but we have always been clear that we will only agree a deal that works for the UK.” Ms Truss has a record of standing up for British cheesemakers. In her stint as environment secretary in 2014, her speech at the Tory conference included a passionate condemnation of the UK’s trade deficit with the EU in cheese. The Japan deal is designed to boost annual trade between the two countries by around £15billion. Whitehall officials are understood to be confident it can be reached in the coming weeks – despite the blue cheese row. They insist UK negotiators will always push for trade deals that will benefit the country’s agricultural food exporters. Ms Truss said: “Negotiations have been positive and productive.