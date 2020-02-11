Brexit latest: The four EU trade rules UK won’t abide by anymore

BREXIT BRITAIN has finally come to fruition and Boris Johnson has said there is “no need” for the UK to follow Brussels’ rules anymore. But which rules will the UK be free from adhering to?

Brexit has been delivered, almost four years after the UK voted to leave the European Union. Throughout 2020, the UK and EU will negotiate the future relationship during an 11-month transition period deciding on everything regarding trade, EU rules, freedom of movement and more. Express.co.uk has compiled a list of the key trade rules the UK will no longer abide post-Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to unleash Britain’s potential as the country prepares to be fully independent of the European Union in the wake of the UK’s official departure on Friday, January 31. Speaking in London, Mr Johnson used his speech on “unleashing Britain’s potential” to raise the prospect of the UK reverting to World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms if EU chiefs refuse to sign off on a Canada-style free trade agreement. He said: “There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar.”

The speech from the British PM came right after the EU’s leader Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier laid out the bloc’s position on Brexit, making it clear the EU’s long-standing position that the UK’s level access to the single market would depend on its alignment with its rules and regulations. But Mr Johnson disagreed with Mr Barnier, reporting it would be unnecessary for the UK to sign up to EU rules to reach a free-trade agreement. He said: “Are we going to insist that the EU does everything that we do as the price of free trade? Are we? Of course not. “We want a comprehensive free trade agreement similar to Canada’s but in the unlikely event that we do not succeed then our trade will have to be based on our existing withdrawal agreement with the EU.” “Let’s be clear the choice is emphatically not deal or no deal, we have a deal.”

Competition policy The EU’s rule on competition policy establishes legal mandates on competition within the internal market, prohibiting anti-competitive agreements between undertakings. These laws are in place to ensure agreements between two or more firms are unable to restrict competition, such as price-fixing or market sharing. The EU competition policy additionally prevents the abuse of dominant positions, such as attempting to push a rival out of a market by predatory pricing. Since 2004, national regulators, such as the UK, are empowered to apply these EU rules which apply to trade between members states in the EU single market.

Subsidies A subsidy is a financial contribution made by or on behalf of a government or a public body which gives the recipient a benefit. The EU can impose duties to counteract a subsidy, but only if it is limited to a specific firm, industry or group of firms or industries. Export subsidies, and subsidies based on using domestic goods over imported ones, are specific. When an EU industry thinks imports of a product from a non-EU country are subsidised and injuring the EU industry producing the same product, it can lodge a complaint with the Commission. Last year, Mr Johnson promised new state aid rules for the UK after Brexit, claiming the current EU system made it more difficult for the Government to protect the British steel industry in 2015. Trade experts have supported the Prime Minister’s claim that EU state subsidy rules make it more difficult for the British government to intervene in the economy.

Social protection Social protection consists of the set of policies and programmes designed to reduce poverty and vulnerability by promoting efficient labour markets, diminishing people’s exposure to risks, and enhancing their capacity to manage economic and social risks, such as unemployment, exclusion, sickness, disability and old age. The European Union has several rules related to labour law which primarily covers working conditions, including working hours, part-time and fixed-term work and the posting of workers, and secondly informing and consulting workers about collective redundancies, transfers of companies and such. Primary, the EU aims to achieve high employment & strong social protection, improve living & working conditions and protect social cohesion with these rules, by establishing a set of minimum standards which must be adhered to.

The Environment EU trade agreements aim to strengthen economies and create jobs from deals struck between countries. However, as well as protecting EU rules and values as pertain to trade, these mandates also aim to help the EU shape globalisation, especially concerning human rights, working conditions and the environment. In an effort to promote global sustainable development, the EU is taking steps to integrate environmental concerns into its external relations and trade policies. Particular emphasis is put on including environmental issues in the enlargement process, on developing stronger global cooperation on environmental issues through an enhanced United Nations system and on finding a greater balance between liberalised trade rules and multilateral environmental agreements. The EU Strategy “Europe 2020” aims at reaching a smart, sustainable and inclusive growth. This EU trade policy should continue to “support green growth and climate change objectives” and to “support and promote green growth around the globe in other areas, such as energy, resource efficiency and biodiversity protection”.

Mr Johnson has instead called for a Canada-style free trade agreement, saying the UK would return to the Withdrawal Agreement if such a deal was not reached. Under the EU-Canada deal, import tariffs on most goods have been eliminated between the two countries, though there are still customs and VAT checks. The flow of services, such as banking, essential for the UK economy, between Canada and the EU are much more restricted. In Brussels, Mr Barnier offered a contrasting vision to Mr Johnson’s. He said the EU was ready to offer a “highly ambitious trade deal as the central pillar of this partnership”, which included zero tariffs and zero quotas. But he underlined that any deal was dependent on the UK agreeing to “specific and effective guarantees to ensure a level playing field” so competition “is and remains open and fair”. Mr Barnier also said there would need to be an agreement on fisheries to allow “continued reciprocal access”.

