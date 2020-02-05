Brexit latest: What does the EU ACTUALLY want from trade talks?

BREXIT trade negotiations will see the UK and EU go head-to-head this year, but what does the bloc actually want?

Brexit trade arrangements will be decided in the 11-month transition period which began when Britain officially left the European Union on January 31. The UK and EU have different positions on the future trading relationship the two will share. Express.co.uk has compiled a guide for what the EU is looking for with these trade talks.

State aid and competition policy The EU’s policy on state aid and competition prevents governments from propping up certain industries and encouraging a monopoly. In order to prevent this in the future, the EU will seek to ensure post-Brexit Britain continues to implement policies which protect against this. The EU fears that post-Brexit the UK could support firms and businesses competing against European competitors allowing them to “dump” goods in EU markets. Fair and open competition for the EU would prevent British companies from getting tariff-free access to the EU market which may enable them to undercut their rivals. This week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled against upholding any commitments in this area. He said: “There is no need for a free-trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar.”

Labour law As part of the EU, member states are required to establish fundamental rights at work, such as fair working conditions, occupational health parameters and employment standards. Primary, the EU aims to achieve high employment and strong social protection, improve living and working conditions and protect social cohesion with these rules, by establishing a set of minimum standards which must be adhered to. The EU wants to see these standards enshrined within any trade deal as “common standards” which would prevent the UK from reducing rights to make Britain a more competitive place to do business.

Financial services UK financial services companies will lose the passporting rights that gave them unfettered access to the rest of the UK after the transition period. The EU will want to retain the unilateral right to decide whether UK-based financial firms can continue trading in the bloc which would be known as an “equivalence” ruling. However, this right to trade could be withdrawn with as little as 30 days’ notice.

Criminal Justice The EU wants to have “close law enforcement and judicial co-operation” including access to DNA and fingerprint databases as well as vehicle registration data. After the transition period, the EU says it envisages “streamlined” extradition proceedings and co-operation with EU bodies like Europol as long there is ECJ oversight. However, it also says there must be an “automatic termination” of law enforcement and judicial co-operation if the United Kingdom were to opt-out of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) or abrogate from the Human Rights Act that gives it domestic effect. The European Court of Justice The European Court of Justice is another factor which will prove to split the EU and UK. The EU wants Europe’s highest court to be given a legal role in policing the agreement and wants the ECJ to be asked to rule on disputes between the EU and UK when they “raise a question of interpretation of Union law”.

Gibraltar The EU’s negotiating mandate recalls a statement made back in 2018, in which the other 27 member states agreed Gibraltar would not be included in any post-Brexit agreement between the UK and the EU. The EU is insisting the trade agreement is made exclusive of Gibraltar. However, the UK is insisting that Gibraltar, as a British overseas territory, is included in the deal. But Britain does recognise that Spain, as with the other 26 EU governments, has a veto over a deal. Fisheries The EU wants to settle the issue of fisheries by making Britain an independent coastal state outside the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy, with the right to block access to foreign boats and set its own fishing quotas. The European Union is demanding “existing reciprocal access to fishing waters and quota shares” and “current distribution keys for fishing opportunities” as the condition for a trade deal.

The Environment The EU is committed to implementing trade agreements aimed at strengthening economies and creating jobs from deals struck between countries. These mandates also aim to help the EU shape globalisation, especially concerning human rights, working conditions and the environment. In an effort to promote global sustainable development, the EU is taking steps to integrate environmental concerns into its external relations and trade policies. The EU is demanding the UK follow their existing common standards to tighten environmental controls in future. Additionally, the EU wants to go beyond normal levels of non-regression in past free trade deals because the UK is already applying the same air quality targets and ceilings, waste management and nature and biodiversity conservation as the EU. Other issues Data protection is another area which is likely to prove contentious. The EU is demanding that the UK complies with its current GDPR data protection laws. The bloc has the unilateral power to block or restrict data flows to and from the UK at the end of the year if the European Commissions deems British protections are inadequate. The EU and UK may also disagree about the timings for the deal. Both sides say they would settle for a free-trade agreement but they have to work out how to get there and how to implement it.

