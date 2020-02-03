Brexit LIVE: And so it begins! Economic boost for Boris as Brussels dealt massive blow

BREXIT Britain could get a massive boost from Nissan as part of a bold plan to win market shares from its rivals.

The Japanese car manufacturer may invest further into Britain in the event of a hard Brexit. Nissan has drawn up plans to pull out of mainland Europe should a deal between the UK and EU lead to tariffs on car exports. The company believes it can account for a fifth of the entire car market in the UK. Sources told the Financial Times Nissan would close its Barcelona van facility and stop manufacturing in France. Part of the plans would be for Nissan to use its Sunderland plant to help it usurp competitors which would have to import to Britain, such as Ford and Volkswagen. Sources claimed Nissan can dramatically increase its current 4pc market share in the scenario. Nissan denied the existence of the contingency plan. A spokesperson said: “We’ve modelled every possible ramification of Brexit and the fact remains that our entire business both in the UK and in Europe is not sustainable in the event of WTO tariffs. “We continue to urge the UK and EU negotiators to work collaboratively towards and orderly balanced Brexit that will continue to encourage mutually beneficial trade.” See below for latest updates

Fishing boat captains have been warned not to land their catches in France amid fears vessels could be set alight. The alerts came after French captains learnt they now need a permit for Channel Island waters as well as France’s authority. The London Fisheries Convention, which gave French vessels access, ended on Friday but the French government has branded new rules “disrespectful”. Yesterday, Dave Gillingham, from Alderney, said he has been warned by a Frenchman he works with that it would not be safe to land his fish at Cherbourg. Mr Farage sent a stinging attack to Remainers such as Alastair Campbell and Lord Adonis who said they would refuse to use the newly released Brexit 50p coin. He branded their comments as “bonkers” and “twisted”. Speaking on his LBC radio show on Sunday, he said: “I do think they are beginning, some of them, to make themselves look really rather silly. “I mean, Alastair Campbell… Come on Alistair, for goodness sake. I mean, honestly, it looks bitter, it looks twisted.” He added: “And Lord Adonis! I mean Lord Adonis, who refuses to use that 50p coin. But better than that, here’s Adonis this week. “It’s great stuff, this. ‘The case for rejoining the EU is growing. We may be back sooner than you think’! “What’s happened to these people? What has happened to these people? “It’s bonkers. We’ve left. We’re not going back.” Brussels’ negotiator Michel Barnier will today warn that Brexit will have “consequences” as he releases his mandate for a trade deal with Britain. He is set to unveil plans to keep the country tied to European Union rules and regulations through a so-called “level playing field” European leaders have been robust in their demands that Britain must not be able to lower standards, such as environmental protections, workers’ rights and state aid rules, in order to undercut firms on the Continent. They have warned that access to the bloc’s single market must be significantly restricted if Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses to play ball. Last night Mr Barnier said: “Of course we will continue to manage the consequences of Brexit, but I think that we must also draw political and economic lessons from it. “We must understand and respond to the popular sentiment expressed during this Brexit.” More to follow

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak claimed the UK “does not need” to strike a trade deal with the European Union by the end of the year. Mr Sunak said there are “range of options” the Prime Minister can pursue. Mr Johnson is set to say in a speech on Monday he is ready to see trade talks with the EU collapse rather than postpone the end of the process again Speaking to Sky News, Mr Sunak said: “We don’t need to get a deal. “We have left, we can trade…there are lots of different ways countries trade with each other.” He added: “We trade with lots of countries around the world, the EU trades with lots of countries around the world.” “They trade with some countries as part of the customs union, they trade with other countries like Canada through a free trade agreement and they trade with countries like Australia through specific little agreements.” “There are a range of options we can pursue.” Tory MP Tom Tugendhat and his German counterpart claimed the best way to “move on” from Brexit was through a riendship treaty with Germany. The call for an international agreement comes as a result of fears cross-country relations could sour in the coming months, as Britain forges ahead with a series of trade deals. Mr Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons foreign affairs select committee, and Norbert Rottgen, the Christian Democratic Union chairman of the Bundestag committee on foreign affairs, made the suggestion in the hopes of strengthening Anglo-German relations. Dr Rottgen and Mr Tugendhat said: “We think it’s time for a German-British Friendship Treaty, which regulates enhanced cooperation and strengthens our shared values; cultural and education policy; and yes, our foreign affairs. “A treaty would complement whatever the UK agreed with the 27 member states and deepen our bonds.” The political pair described such a treaty as the “first draft of the next chapter we will write together”. The EU is trying find ways to tofill the billion euro wide budgetary void left by Britain after its departure from the bloc on January 31. The multiannual financial framework (MFF) is the EU’s long-term budget organisation. This weekend, the MFF declared no member state of the bloc wanted to shoulder the burden of the UK’s departure. It wrote: “No Member State should suffer a sharp and disproportional decrease of its Cohesion allocation.” The MFF’s seven-year budget is a cornerstone EU policy that allocates funding to help farmers compete against imports from the developing world and underpins projects that bind the union together. Recipients of the EU funding do not want to see a reduction in their annual grants.

Tory MP Tom Tugendhat and his German counterpart claimed the best way to “move on” from Brexit was through a riendship treaty with Germany. The call for an international agreement comes as a result of fears cross-country relations could sour in the coming months, as Britain forges ahead with a series of trade deals. Mr Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons foreign affairs select committee, and Norbert Rottgen, the Christian Democratic Union chairman of the Bundestag committee on foreign affairs, made the suggestion in the hopes of strengthening Anglo-German relations. Dr Rottgen and Mr Tugendhat said: “We think it’s time for a German-British Friendship Treaty, which regulates enhanced cooperation and strengthens our shared values; cultural and education policy; and yes, our foreign affairs. “A treaty would complement whatever the UK agreed with the 27 member states and deepen our bonds.” The political pair described such a treaty as the “first draft of the next chapter we will write together”.

The EU is trying find ways to tofill the billion euro wide budgetary void left by Britain after its departure from the bloc on January 31. The multiannual financial framework (MFF) is the EU’s long-term budget organisation. This weekend, the MFF declared no member state of the bloc wanted to shoulder the burden of the UK’s departure. It wrote: “No Member State should suffer a sharp and disproportional decrease of its Cohesion allocation.” The MFF’s seven-year budget is a cornerstone EU policy that allocates funding to help farmers compete against imports from the developing world and underpins projects that bind the union together. Recipients of the EU funding do not want to see a reduction in their annual grants.

Conservative MPs condemned the BBC’s decision to air an anti-British Horrible Histories segment. The programme currently has more than one million views on iPlayer. Comedian Nish Kumar hosted the show, explaineing that it marked the day Britain left the EU by asking “what Europe has done for us”. BBC journalist Andrew described it as “anti-British drivel of a high order”. A BBC spokesperson said: “The Horrible Histories video is light hearted and not anti-British. We are a nation, like most others, that enjoy a patchwork of traditions and culture from other countries. “Our children’s audience are able to take these things as intended.” Nigel Farage insisted the EU is scared of the UK becoming a major competitor. He claimed Germany, Europe’s powerhouse, is on the brink of recession and that the UK’s newfound economic freedom “terrifies” the bloc. Mr Farage told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show yesterday: “If we finish up with alignment, it means the 88 per cent of our economy that does not sell goods into the EU is still bound by EU rules and that wouldn’t be Brexit. “I got the sense before leaving that for the first time since 2016, they are a bit more frightened of us than we are of them. He added: “What they fear more than anything – and bear in mind Italy is in recession, Germany is very close to being in recession – what they fear is a competitor on their doorstep. “That terrifies them. “What we should be doing, in our national interest, is to make sure we are a competitor on their doorstep.” Express.co.uk readers were asked who they thought was responsible for Brexit division in the UK. The poll was carried out between 3.53pm and 10.06pm on Sunday. Out of the 8,428 people who voted, 6,357 voters (76 percent) blamed Remainers. Only 382 people (five percent) voted for Leavers, while outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn received 452 votes (six percent) and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage got 410 votes (four percent). Meanwhile, Boris Johnson received 140 votes (one percent), while 632 people (eight percent) said they thought other people were to blame and 55 people (zero percent) just did not know who was at fault.