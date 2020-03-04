Brexit LIVE: Boris’ free trade offer to Trump makes promise that will anger Barnier – LEAK

BORIS JOHNSON’s post-Brexit free trade offer to the US and Donald Trump has made a promise that will infuriate the European Union and Michel Barnier, igniting already fiery tensions between the two sides ahead of crunch talks.

The UK Government has published its mandate for trade negotiations with the US, which are due to begin later this month. This follows the publication of its mandate for trade talks with the EU, which have kicked off in Brussels this afternoon. In that mandate last week, the UK said they did not want to adopt the EU proposal for the European Courts of Justice to settle disputes on the environment and labour.

But in a move that will infuriate the EU, the mandate for talks with the US states that won’t be the case. Under the ‘Sustainability’ section in the document, it says: “Ensure and reaffirm their commitment to international standards on the environment and labour. “Ensure parties do not waive or fail to enforce their domestic environmental or labour protections in ways that create an artificial competitive advantage. “Include measures which allows the UK to maintain the integrity, and provide meaningful protection on the UK’s world-leading environment and labour standards.”

Mr Johnson’s Europe adviser David Frost has arrived in Brussels with an army of negotiators to kick-start the nine-month process of trying to secure a new full free trade agreement with the European Union. But the negotiating mandates from the UK and EU have highlighted huge disagreements between the two side in several key areas. The Prime Minister wants a fill free trade agreement signed before the end of the transition period in December. He has also threatened to walk away from talks with the EU in June if insufficient progress has been made

Michel Barnier has claimed he will not be fooled by Boris Johnson in the upcoming battle to seal a trade deal between the UK and EU. Despite admitting the Prime Minister is “very clever”, the Brussels negotiator warned he would not allow him to get the upper hand in crunch negotiations. Read more here. Labour has hit out at the Government for its plans to cuddle up to the US after Brexit, saying we could “lose more than we gain”. Shadow Trade Secretary, Barry Gardiner, said: “Under their proposals, we stand to lose more than we gain. “The government used to talk about “The sunlit uplands” of their plans for the future. Well these uplands look pretty rocky and there’s not much sun.” The chairman of the British Automation and Robot Association has suggested robots should be used to replace the gap in labour which will exist after Brexit. Mike Wilson said replacing the “menial” jobs European workers have carried out by robots was an “obvious solution” to keep businesses running. He said: “After Brexit, businesses have to ensure that they use their workforce effectively and find alternative ways of performing tasks for which they have a shortage of staff – robot automation being an obvious solution.”

Talks between the UK and the EU concerning a post-Brexit trade deal have begun, but officials have agreed not to shake hands because of coronavirus fears. Hand sanitisers and NHS advice have also been placed throughout the UK’s mission in the Belgian capital. A report by Hope Not Hate has warned Brexit is causing far-right views on immigration and identity to be accepted in the mainstream. The report stated Britain’s departure from the European bloc has fuelled a discourse of loyalty, elitism and patriotism, “drawing people who might have otherwise been attracted to the far right back into the mainstream right.” The leaders of Stormont have asked for a meeting with the Government to clarify how post-Brexit trade agreements will work in Northern Ireland. First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy, Michelle O’Neill wish to meet with Michael Gove to discuss the matter. Ms Foster said: “Our priority is to ensure that the needs of Northern Ireland are understood and reflected as we move forward. “Although political differences exist, the Executive are working together to ensure the best possible outcome for people living here.”

The Government has been warned that stepping out of the European Arrest Warrant will make the country “vulnerable”. Speaking in the House of Lord, Labour peer Lord Dubbs said the EAW was beneficial as many countries were able to extradite under the scheme when they would otherwise not do so. He said: “What assurance have we that in future this will hold good? Many signals have come from European countries saying they will not do so in the future. “Doesn’t that make us a country weaker and more vulnerable to criminality?” West Dunbartonshire Council is to write to the UK Government asking for powers to be transferred to Scottish Parliament for a second referendum, following Brexit. The Scottish Government, widely unhappy with the Brexit decision, has urged a second referendum as they believe the first was delegitimised because the electorate only wanted to remain a part of the UK if they were in the EU. Council leader, Jonathan McColl told members: “It is undeniable that the Prime Minister and his government are denying the people of Scotland the right to have their voice heard which is an absolute disgrace. “The people of Scotland have the right to determine their future. The situation has changed. “You hear UK politicians say that the last independence referendum was a once in a generation vote, but we have been brought out of the EU against our will.” The Government predicts a post-Brexit US/UK trade deal could grow the UK economy by 0.16 percent in a best-case scenario where the UK eliminates import tariffs with the United States. But the negotiating objectives of the Government state that if there is only “substantial tariff liberalisation” achieved, the increase over the next 15 years stands at 0.07 percent or £1.6 billion in the assessment. The EU is a “regulatory superpower” at the “head of the pack” when it comes to setting standards, and the world is “queuing up” to do deals with it, Ireland’s European Commissioner, Phil Hogan, has boasted. Mr Hogan, European Commissioner for Trade, offered his optimistic assessment in an op-ed penned for The Parliament, the official magazine of the European Parliament, published today. In it, he writes: “Our single market of 446 million consumers makes us highly attractive as a trading partner. “That is why countries and regional blocs all around the world are lining up to sign deals with us.” THE UK today opened post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union in what promises to be nine months of intense negotiations as they look to thrash out an agreement this year, but do you think Boris Johnson will secure a deal with Brussels? The Prime Minister’s Europe advisor David Frost has travelled to Brussels, armed with a team of some 100 UK officials, for the first round of talks with the European Commission. The second round of talks will be held in London later this month, with more due to follow every 2-3 weeks. Both the UK and EU published their negotiating mandates last week ahead of the crunch trade talks, with both sides hoping to secure a full trade agreement (FTA). But the plans once again highlighted the huge divides between the two sides across a number of key areas in the post-Brexit future relationship. Mr Johnson wants a deal with the EU to be concluded before the end of the transition period in December, which he is refusing to extend. But the Prime Minister has threatened to walk away from the negotiating table in June if he feels insufficient progress has been made up to that point. The huge disagreements and threats from both side have heightened fears talks could quickly collapse and result in a no deal Brexit, resulting in no agreement over an FTA whatsoever.

In a summary of responses received in the consultation for the UK-US trade negotiations mandate, respondents were concerned that “the UK’s current food and product standards should be maintained and not negatively impacted by an FTA with the US”. The document said: “Respondents identified the importance of maintaining what they saw as the UK’s current high food and product standards,” the document said. “For food standards, this included ensuring that any FTA with the US supported robust sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) provisions and high levels of animal welfare protection. “Concerns were raised around US food standards in a number of areas, including use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), “hormone-fed or injected beef”, over-use of pesticides, “chlorine-washed chicken” and levels of preservatives or additives. “For both food and product standards, respondents also noted potential opportunities to reduce UK-US trade barriers by harmonising standards/levels of protection or through mutual recognition, as long as UK standards are maintained and there is continued alignment with the EU.” 11.38am update: ‘Lots of work to do – let’s get started’ says US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson has welcomed the publication of the UK’s negotiating objectives for a deal with the US. The US ambassador to the UK said: “Lots of work to do – let’s get started.” Boris Johnson had pledged to “drive a hard bargain to boost British industry” in the talks, which will begin later this month.

A full free trade agreement with the US could see wage increases of up to £1.8 billion for UK workers. The UK Government has published its mandate for trade negotiations with the US, which are due to begin later this month. The document says: A UK-US FTA could have a significant positiveimpact on living standards for households acrossthe UK due to potential wage rises combined with lower prices for goods imported from the US. Studies show that growing trade tends to lead to productivity increases in the domestic economy through greater specialisation and competition. “DIT’s own analysis suggests productivity gains from a UK-US FTA could contribute to wage increases of up to £1.8 billion for UK workers in the long run.” 11.28am update: NHS will NOT be on the table in trade deal talks with US – Government mandate The Government has published its negotiating mandate for upcoming trade talks with the US, and has made clear the NHS will not be up for discussion. The 184-page document published by the Department for International Trade said negotiators would work to ensure that measures are in place to prevent hikes in medicine prices for the NHS, as the Government said the service “will not be on the table”. Ministers are also committing to “ensure high standards” and protections were maintained for consumers and workers, while “not compromising” on environmental, animal welfare and food standards. The document said: “The NHS is not, and never will be, for sale to the private sector, whether overseas or domestic,” the document said. “Throughout the agreement, ensure high standards and protections for UK consumers and workers and build on our existing international obligations. “This will include not compromising on our high environmental protection, animal welfare and food stand

Brexit fishing WAR – Paris warns French fishermen will block ports if no trade deal agreed France has warned the UK its fishermen will block cross-Channel ports if no trade deal is agreed with the European Union and is prepared for a “very nasty battle” if fishing is excluded from any agreement. British government ministers have been warned cross-Channel trade with the rest of Europe could be paralysed unless they agree to a free trade agreement with the bloc that is acceptable to French fishermen. Whitehall officials have told ministers there is a “very realistic chance” major ports, including Calais, could be blockaded by EU fishing boats, according to The Times, in what is being described as a “nightmare scenario”. Senior government ministers are concerned Calais is particularly vulnerable to a protest of any size if the UK does attempt to restrict the access of EU fishing boats to its waters. One Whitehall source told The Times: “We are uniquely vulnerable when it comes to moving goods across the short straits. “In the event of the blockade there is very little we could do.” Sterling has fallen to its lowest point in more than four months against the euro, as traders take a cautious view at the start of post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU. By 10am, the pound was 0.5 percent lower against the US dollar at $1.2761, and was down to 86.83 pence against the euro. David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets in London said: “All you need is one negative comment from a government official. The fact that that’s a possibility has dissuaded a large chunk of sterling buyers.”

Government analysis has claimed the UK economy will benefit from a £3.4billion boost from a trade deal with the US, as the agreement will increase transatlantic trade flows by £15.3 billion. The UK is today publishing its negotiating mandate for a free trade agreement with the US, with talks expected to begin later this month. Negotiating rounds will alternate between the two countries. Boris Johnson said: “We have the best negotiators in the business and of course, we’re going to drive a hard bargain to boost British industry. “Trading Scottish smoked salmon for Stetson hats, we will deliver lower prices and more choice for our shoppers. “Most importantly, this transatlantic trade deal will reflect the unique closeness of our two great nations.” The UK manufacturing grew last month, providing a much-needed boost for the struggling sector. The HIS Markit / CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 51.7, up from 50.0 in January. Anything above 50 is seen as a sector in positive territory. Managers said the rise was due to new work orders increasing and confidence improving with “planned new investment, product launches, improved market conditions and a more settled political outlook”. Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said: “The UK manufacturing sector remained in recovery mode in February, as reduced levels of political uncertainty following last year’s general election translated into further growth of output and new orders. “Supply-chain disruptions were emerging rapidly, however, as the Covid-19 outbreak led to a substantial lengthening of supplier lead times, raw material shortages, reduced inventories of inputs, rising input costs and reduced export orders from Asia and China in particular. “With supply-chain headwinds rising, and trade negotiations with the EU starting, it remains to be seen whether the recovery can stay on course during the coming months.”

Scotland’s Brexit Secretary has warned the UK’s position in upcoming trade talks with the EU is “really dangerous Mike Russell claimed claimed a Canada-style deal will impact everyone in the UK financially, and said such a final agreement would be “disruptive”. He told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “There’s a difference between talking tough and talking in a ludicrous fashion. “What we’ve had from the negotiating mandate is something so far away from what people thought Brexit would be to be really dangerous. “I’ll be making a statement in Parliament about this this week, but in reality the type of Brexit that the UK is now talking about – which it wants, this is not talking tough, it says it wants a Canada-style trade deal – is very, very bad indeed, very disruptive. “We know, we actually know, it’s not a guess what damage that will do to the economy and to Scotland and it will cost every single one of us money from now on.” Michel Barnier has claimed he will not be fooled by Boris Johnson in the upcoming battle a seal a trade deal between the UK and EU. Despite admitting the Prime Minister is “very clear”, the Brussels negotiator warned he would not allow him to get the upper hand in the crunch negotiations. Speaking on the eve of opening formal post-Brexit talks with Britain, Mr Barnier told German newspaper Der Spiegel: “We are both politicians. That is the basis on which we understand and respect each other. “I admire the stock of energy he can draw on in negotiations. Johnson is very clever, but he also knows I have been in this business for a long time and that I’m not going to allow myself to be fooled.”

UK vows not to sell out fishermen in EU trade deal Britain will not sell out its fishermen as part of a trade deal with the EU, nor lower its food standards for a trade agreement with the US, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has warned. Last week, Emmanuel Macron said he will protect French fishermen in post-Brexit trade negotiations, warning France will seek compensation if it does not get the same access to British waters as before. But Ms Truss told BBC Breakfast: “We are not going to trade away our fishing in a deal with the EU or any other negotiating partner. “We are going to get a deal with the EU that does not involve selling out our fishing. “I can absolutely guarantee that in a trade deal with the US we will not diminish our food safety standards and we will also not put the NHS on the table, or the price the NHS pays for drugs on the table. “Those are two very clear red lines in our trade deal.” Boris Johnson has been warned not to “cosy up” to US President Donald Trump in their forthcoming trade talks. The government has set out its overall strategy for a trade deal with the US, vowing not to cut standards or allow any privatisation of the NHS. Ministers predict a free trade agreement could boost the UK economy by opening up opportunities for British businesses and investors, while facilitating greater choice and lower prices for producers and consumers. Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, has warned Boris Johnson that he must not sign the country up to lower food or employment standards in order to cut a deal. French Europe minister Amelie de Montchalin told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme: “If we need six more months we, as Europeans, are very clear that we want a good deal, a fair deal, a deal that can last for many generations to come, and we will not sign for the sake of having a deal. “It would make no sense.”