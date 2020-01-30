Brexit LIVE: Boris secures post-Brexit deal with Norway BEFORE trade talks even begin

THE UK has already signed a post-Brexit agreement with Norway before beginning its next stage of negotiations with the UK.

Britain will leave both the EU and European Economic Area (EEA) tomorrow. But it has ensured its relationship with Norway will not change until the end of the transitional period on December 31, 2020. Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said: “Norway and the UK are important countries for each other.

“Our history and cooperation go far back. “The key tasks for the government in working on Brexit are to ensure that EEA cooperation continues to function well and to continue our close and good cooperation with the UK. “I am confident that the agreement we signed today will protect Norwegian interests and citizens in a good way.” Meanwhile, The Prime Minister’s Brexit deal was given its final seal of approval last night as the EU gave it the green light. MEPs voted by 621 to 49 in favour of the Withdrawal Agreement and linked hands to sing a final chorus of Auld Lang Syne. Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage had his microphone cut off during his departure speech in which his party’s MEPs cheered and waved union flags as he said the UK was “never coming back”.

He said afterwards: “The book is about to close and we are going to leave in 48 hours and that is for me, in a way, the achievement of my lifetime political goal.” Mr Johnson now has the mammoth task of attempting to negotiate a trade deal with the EU. He has been clear he is not willing to extend talks past the end of the year. Euronews Political Editor Darren McCaffrey said negotiations could be agreed by October, which would give enough time for a deal to be passed by December. He tweeted: “Draft EU negotiating mandate on future relationship will be published this Monday by the European Commission but negotiations only likely to begin properly first week of March, with expectation of conclusion by October, giving time for ratification by end of year.”

In her speech today, Ms Truss added the UK had been a leader in shaping the “rules-based system”. She added: “But from 1973 onwards that role has been increasingly curtailed. “Tomorrow we begin to reclaim that global leadership.” Speaking in the Commons today, Ms Truss set out the country’s future following Brexit. Ms Truss said: “Global Britain will be a beacon for free enterprise, free trade for people across the world. “We will light this beacon with the values the UK has long been known for.” Under the update, free mobile data roaming could end depending on the supplier. Although no visas will be needed for tourists, if Britons intend to stay for more than 90 days, a visa will be required. The UK will argue EU vessels will no longer be able to use UK waters. However, fishermen in France are already piling the pressure on Emmanuel Macron secure crucial fishing waters. One captain at France’s crucial Boulogne-sur-Mer processing centre, Insisted “Macron mustn’t give an inch to Britain”. Another said it would be “very grave” if French boats were unable to use British waters.

A new Brexit sub-committee will meed next week. The parties agreed to set up the panel as part of the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ deal to restore power-sharing. Secretary of Stae for Trade, Liz Truss gave a speech in the Commons today where claimed Brexit would “boost local economies”. Commenting on the speech, political for the Guardian labelled the speech as “eye-opening” while also claiming the figures should be published if they are to be believed. He said: “No one really listens to Commons ‘general debates’ but Liz Truss on ‘Global Britain’ was eye-opening. “She promised Brexit would help balance regional inequalities, ‘boosting local economies & increasing jobs and wages’. “If that’s in the forecasts, you’d think they’d publish them’.” The Friday closest to the EU referendum date should be made a bank holiday, a Brexiteer has said. Tory Peter Bone told MPs he plans to introduce a bill calling for a “United Kingdom Day” on the Friday closest to June 23 every year. Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg described Mr Bone’s proposed UK Day as “republican sounding”, and suggested that a June bank holiday to mark the Queen’s birthday would “be nicer”. Raising the idea during business questions, Mr Bone said: “Next week I intend to introduce a private members’ Bill to create a bank holiday on the Friday closest to June 23 every year to be called United Kingdom Day so that a country can celebrate sovereignty and the Union of our four great nations. “Would the Leader of the House arrange for a statement next week saying that the Government will support this proposal, be neutral or oppose it.” Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Well, oddly, that falls under my responsibility as Lord President of the Council because bank holidays come from royal proclamation. “I wonder if I might steer my honourable friend, wouldn’t it be nicer if we’re going to ask for a new bank holiday in June to have, as some other countries have, a Queen’s birthday holiday? Rather more in keeping with our traditions rather than the slightly, I don’t know, republican sounding UK Day.”

Telegraph journalist Michael Deacon tweeted: “Nigel Farage has just unveiled a portrait of himself entitled “Mr Brexit”. “Jim Davidson is now giving a speech to mark the occasion. “Happy Brexit everyone.” The European Union’s trade chief said on Thursday he expected the United States to wait until a trade deal is reached between the EU and Britain before agreeing

to its own deal with Britain. Speaking on Ireland’s national radio RTE, EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said it was his view that a US-Britain trade deal would not be agreed in 2020. “There are so many parts of an EU/UK deal that would have implications for a US/UK deal,” said Hogan. “The priority for the U.S. will be to see what the colour of the money is on the table for the EU/UK deal first.” EU leaders have continued their bitter feud over the bloc’s next seven-year budget, with one warning “blood will flow” as Brexit continues to see the bloc’s buffers haemorrhaging cash. The comment was made at the European Commission’s New Year’s reception, according to a report by Politico, when a small group of the bloc’s current and past senior diplomats were engaged in small talk whilst drinking champagne. Referring to the European Union’s next budget, or Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), one said “before all the blood will flow” as the bloc’s leaders continue their back and forth over the much-disputed fund for the next seven years. Britain’s exit from the EU means there will be less cash to go around at the same time as the European Commission, under new President Ursula von der Leyen, wants tens of billions of pounds to tackle climate change and migration. Britain will finally leave the European Union tomorrow after many key negotiators faced a torturous battle over the last three-and-a-half years to separate the UK from the bloc. But who was the most important figure in securing Brexit for Britain? Vote in Express.co.uk’s exclusive poll below.

While Brussels plans for life without British input, one French politician warned from the outset that Brexit could lead to “the end of the EU”. The ominous warning came from high profile eurosceptic in France, Marine Le Pen. Having spent much of her career taking aim at Brussels, she was one politician in Europe who was especially delighted when Britain voted to leave the bloc in June 2016. Just days after the historic result, in which the Leave campaign secured victory with 52 percent of the vote, Ms Le Pen dealt further blows to the EU’s pride. Four days after the vote, she told Time Magazine: “This is the beginning of the end of the European Union. And I hope the birth of the Europe of nations, a Europe of cooperation, that we’ve been propounding for years. “The European Union is objectively a total failure. It’s a social failure, it’s an economic failure, it’s a failure in terms of power, it’s a diplomatic failure.” The Prime Minister is set to address the nation an hour before the UK leaves the EU at 11pm on Friday. But his plans to snub the BBC and other broadcasters by using his own team to record the message have ruffled feathers. Previous prime ministers have used an established system where one broadcaster shoots the footage and shares it with others. The BBC has warned it might not air the message, which is understood to be a fireside chat. A spokesman said: “There is a long-established process for recording statements by the Prime Minister at significant times where one broadcaster records it and shares the footage. “The BBC and the other broadcasters are well used to following this usual process, which respects our independence as broadcasters. “If Number 10 wants to supply its own footage we will judge it on its news value when deciding whether to broadcast it, as we would with any footage supplied to us by third parties.” In a speech to the European Parliament yesterday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the UK needs to be willing to uphold existing EU standards, in order to ensure European and British businesses “continue to compete on a level playing field. She said this is a “precondition” for a good trade deal. In what appeared as a warning shot to the UK Government, she said: “We will certainly not expose our companies to unfair competition. “The more the UK does commit to uphold our standards… the closer and better the access to single market will be.”