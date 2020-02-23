Brexit LIVE: Brussels chief brands UK ‘dramatic’ as tensions rise over trade deal

BRITAIN has been warned by a top EU official not to be “dramatic” as tensions continue to mount in Brexit negotiations between the UK and Brussels.

João Vale de Almeida, the EU ambassador to the UK, issued the warning after Boris Johnson’s Brexit negotiator David Frost rejected Brussels’ demand for Britain to follow EU laws in a “level playing field”. Mr Vale de Almeida called for both sides to “manage expectations” and “focus on the real issues”. The 63-year-old said: “It’s about positioning, it’s about managing expectation

“I don’t take it as anything dramatic, I think we should be cool about it and focus on the real issues.” In a speech in Brussels, Mr Frost condemned the approach taken by the EU and insisted the UK would not follow EU laws after the transition period ends at the end of the year. The Prime Minister wants a Canada-style trade deal which would leave the UK free from EU regulations. Mr Frost said: “It is central to our vision that we must have the ability to set laws that suit us – to claim the right that every other non-EU country in the world has.

“So to think that we might accept EU supervision on so-called level playing field issues simply fails to see the point of what we are doing. “It isn’t a simple negotiating position which might move under pressure — it is the point of the whole project.” The UK and the EU have until December 31 to strike an agreement on the future relationship, and the Portuguese diplomat has also opened the door for an extension, despite the Prime Minister insisting the strike deadline would be honoured. Mr Vale de Almeida insisted it was possible for a deal to be reached before the end of the year but said if no agreement was in place by July the EU would offer the UK more time.

He said: “Theoretically we can do it in a year, we can do it in more than a year, we will have to decide in July. “What we know is by July we need to decide in agreement with our British friends or our British friends need to ask or not ask for an extension. “I’m sure if the Brits request an extension we will look at it favourably, but according to the Government they have no intention of doing so. We’ll see.”

Emmanuel Macron has made a dig over Brexit after this week’s EU summit ended without a budget agreement. Mr Macron said: “These divisions are there. We don’t need Britain for that. “They were playing out during the financial crisis a decade ago, during the migration crisis, we’re now seeing them on budget issues.” EU leaders have been unable to reach a compromise over the 2021-2027 budget, worth an eye-watering one trillion euros.

Britain’s new blue passports are being made in Poland by a Franco-Dutch company – thanks to Theresa May’s bungling Government. The new passports will be given to applications from next month, the Home Office announced yesterday. For many, the blue passports are a symbol of the UK’s regained independence and moving the manufacturing overseas is a huge blow. Home Secretary Priti Patel, who said she “cannot wait” to travel with the new passport, described the contract being given to security firm Gemalto as a “humiliation” back in 2018. The 11-year £360million contract was won by a subsidiary of the French multinational group Thanos, given the go-head by Theresa May. Britons are demanding the new post-Brexit blue passports be made in the UK instead of the EU. Documents revealed French firm Thales have been given the contract to oversee the new blue British passports and that they will be made in Poland. A staggering 96 percent of Express.co.uk readers believed the new passports should absolutely be made in Britain, amounting to 7,820 participants in the exclusive poll. Up to four percent disagreed, and said they had no problem with them being made in the EU. This was 328 people in the poll. Up to 79 people clicked the ‘don’t know’ option. Britain’s wildlife could be at risk from a devastating outbreak of a new ash dieback tree disease as a result of an “idiotic” EU regulation. Former environment secretary Owen Paterson condemned a new rule from Brussels which has forced ministers to halt an import ban on ash trees. Mr Paterson said: “One of the huge advantages of Brexit will be getting full control of our borders and protecting the country from plant and animal diseases with vigorous, intelligence-led systems. “To knowingly import diseased ash trees seems completely idiotic. “And there will be new, violent strains that could end up bringing fresh disease into the country. It is going to be tragic.”

Guy Verhofstadt has called on Brussels to take control of taxes and “revolutionise” the EU budget. The Brexit Coordinator for the European Parliament wrote on Twitter: “It’s time to revolutionise the EU budget. “Instead of national contributions, we need own resources (e.g. a tax on big internet platforms or big polluters). “It’s the only way to defend our EU interests in a world dominated by ‘empires’ like the US & China.” Boris Johnson has been warned selling out UK fishing to the EU in order to secure a favourable trade deal could “tip the scales” to Scottish independence and the break up of Britain. Fishing for Leave told Express.co.uk: “The real cost of sacrificing fishing is political. It would enrage the public who see fishing as totemic. “It would cost the Conservatives a host of coastal constituencies. Particularly those in Scotland that underpin the Union. “The sacrifice of fishing could tip the scales to Indyref2 and the break up of Britain. “That would be a far higher cost than anything the EU is offering. “Conversely, Boris can take back control of a £6billion-8billion industry by not rolling over current exploitational EU access and quota shares, exorcising the ghost of Heath and being a national hero for righting a grievous wrong.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has reassured farmers he is opposing cuts to agricultural subsidies after the EU27 failed to agree on its first post-Brexit budget. Mr Macron has called on Europe to maintain a large budget for its Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), of which France is the main beneficiary. He said: “On the CAP we defend an ambitious budget. CAP cannot be the adjustment variable of Brexit. We need to support our farmers. “If we do not have a deal, we keep the current system. We are protected by the fact that without a deal, we keep the system as it is. We did not yield to those who wanted to reduce the (CAP) budget.” Brexiteer Rupert Lowe has said he “can’t wait’ to get his hand on a blue passport. The former Brexit Party MEP wrote on Twitter: “Some may sneer at Brexiteers celebrating blue passports but I think it’s a wonderful symbol. “Can’t wait to get mine! “PM Boris Johnson holding up a Brexit blue passport was always going to send the Remainers tonto!”