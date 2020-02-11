Brexit LIVE: ‘Don’t betray our fishermen!’ Boris warned over Barnier’s sea snatch plot

EU member states are pushing Michel Barnier to insist they have access to UK waters and “stable” fishing quota shares when trade talks begin with Boris Johnson. A new draft mandate has been written after complaints from France, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands that the previous plans were too weak.

But Brexiteers have warned the PM over given into Mr Barnier’s plan.

An EU source told the newspaper: “This is about fairness. We need a mechanism where if the UK transgresses in an area where it is strong, and believes it can absorb the impact of a sanction, then the EU can take proportionate, reciprocal action in a sector that is equally important to the UK – or vice-versa.”

Brussels will insist the entire future relationship deal – which will include trade, security and other agreements like fishing rights – should be “embedded in an overall governance framework” that covers “all areas” of cooperation, the Sunday Telegraph reports.

The EU is also plotting measures for a quick, “cross-cutting” dispute resolution mechanism to ensure the UK adhere to the rules of the trade deal once an agreement is reached.

Brexiteer MEP Rupert Lowe has hit out at the EU’s plan over fishing rights and issued a stern warning to Boris Johnson.

Tweeting today, the former Southampton Football Club chairman, said: “France, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands have all reportedly pushed Barnier to ‘uphold’ reciprocal fishing access – stealing our fish!

“Boris will have to learn how to say ‘no’ in several different languages.

“Can’t let him betray our fishermen like so many PMs before him!”

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel have thrashed out an Australian-style points-based immigration system plan set to com into effect from January next year.

Home Office figures suggest the new rules would cut unskilled EU migrants by about 90,000 a year, the Sunday Times.

The plans also see the minimum salary requirements slashed to £25,600 a year.

However, there will some flexibility with people on £23,000 still able to earn points.

Sir David Lidington said the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) should have been “an annex to the Cabinet Office and Number 10” and not a separate department.

He insisted “it would have been possible then to come to the deal earlier”.

The former Cabinet Office minister said: ”I think that, as is now recognised, it was a mistake to create DExEU.

“Now, that’s not to denigrate the officials or the ministers who work there, but the fact you had then DExEU try to do things and Number 10 and the Cabinet trying to do things as well.

“But trying to knit that together just took more energy and time than should have been necessary.

“So in my ideal world, I would not have invented DExEU as a department.”

The DExEU closed on January 31, Brexit day.

The EU is considering a carbon border tax which could lead to tariffs being slapped on British imports of steel, cement and aluminium

The tax would target countries where the carbon emissions price is lower than in the EU and would allow the European Commission the power to impose levies on nations with a heavy carbon footprint.