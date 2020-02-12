Brexit LIVE: EU civil war as FIVE member states face crippling Brexit budget bill

EU BUDGET negotiations have kicked off in Brussels this week and talks have already become heated with five member states face crippling annual payments in order to foot the Brexit bill.
European member states will meet for a crucial plenary debate on the bloc’s long term budget today, having failed to reach an agreement after months of gruelling negotiations. Countries are split on how the EU will cover the funding gap left by Britain’s departure from the bloc. Five countries are set to foot the majority of the bill, which will see their annual contributions almost double.
Austria, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden could see their contributions to the EU’s long term budget, also known as the Multiannual Financial Framework, increase dramatically.
Under current proposals, Germany’s net contribution would rise from €16billion (£13.5billion) to €26billion (£22.8million) per year.
Contributions from the Netherlands would increase from €4.5billion (£3.8billion) to €8billion (£6.7billion), while Austria would see its contributions double to €2billion (£1.7billion).
Earlier this week European Council President Charles Michel met with EU negotiations to discuss their priorities for the budget, that will determine spending from 2021-27, ahead of next week’s plenary on the matter.
So far EU states have been unable to agree on the the size of the budget, the volumes of the main policy areas, the revenue sources and the possibility to add new conditions and incentives for the disbursement of EU funds.
But time is running out to reach an agreement, as the budget proposals need to be signed up by the European Parliament in time for it to start in January 20201.
The European Parliament has ordered Michel Barnier to crackdown on Britain ahead of the formal trade talks next month.
MEPs voted in favour of a resolution that encourages the Brussels negotiator to take a tough line on fisheries, Gibraltar and keeping the UK tied to the bloc’s rules and regulations.
The motion calls for Britain to align to the EU’s environmental, labour and social standards, as well as its state aid, competition and tax policies.
It urges Mr Barnier to demand that Britain never slashes standards fisheries policy, animal healthcare, the environment and climate change, and animal health.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland has warned the future trading relationship between the UK and the EU poses a risk to the Irish economy.
Speaking at the European Financial Forum in Dublin Castle, Gabriel Makhlouf said the UK’s withdrawal from the Single Market represents a substantive change for the Irish economy.
Mr Makhlouf said the economic impact of the new trading arrangements will depend on how close or how far they are from current arrangements.
He said: “But it seems likely and unsurprising that any future economic relationship between the EU and the UK will have more hurdles than the status quo.
“Consumers, businesses and regulators should expect, and plan for, more frictions and divergence.”
UK fishermen have been left furious after European Union boats were again spotted fishing off the coast in British waters, sending a post-Brexit warning to Boris Johnson to “get them out!”
Fishing For Leave has released images taken from the Marine Traffic website which they claim show dozens of EU boats fishing off the coast of south-west England.
One picture shows several boats located in British waters off the coast of Cornwall, while another shows more than a dozen being tracked off Shetland.
A third image details two Spanish fishing vessels Akillamendi Berria and Breogan Uno – as well as the French trawler Helitrope – spotted just west of the Cape Wrath Lighthouse, which is the most North-Westerly point on the British mainland.
European Council President Charles Michel was accused of ignoring the issue at hand after skipping the crunch debate in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg.
Senior MEPs queued up to lash out at the EU’s most senior official, who this week has been on a diplomatic mission in Africa despite the bloc’s struggles at home.
Italian MEP Marco Zanni lashed out against “idealistic” EU institutions leaders over their spending plans as Brussels debates this year’s EU budget priorities – calling on his colleagues in the European Parliament to “stop dreaming”.
Speaking on behalf of the European Parliament group Europe of Nations and Freedom he leads, Mr Zanni hit out at EU leaders failing to prioritise spending on the key issues faced by European taxpayers.
The Lega MEP claimed it was time for all EU institutions to stop being idealistic and show a more pragmatic approach amid clashes between the European Council and the European Parliament on this year’s EU budget.
Emmanuel Macron is facing arguably his biggest crisis as French President to date ahead of local elections, with defecting MPs creating huge divides in his ruling party, and the President’s own popularity continuing to plummet.
Several MPs are defecting from La République en Marche (LREM) just weeks before the local polls, piling the pressure on the crisis-hit French leader.
The party now has 300 members of the National Assembly following more defections last week, down from 314 at the start of its term and tumbling towards the 289 representing an absolute majority in the lower house of parliament.
Former Brexit Party MEP Rupert Lowe has predited a surge in “Euroscepticism” at the conclusion of today’s plenary.
He wrote on Twitter: “MEPs scrambling around in Strasbourg today trying to decide who has to fill the Brexit budgetary black hole.
“Easy to be pro-EU when you’re taking billions.
“Expect Euroscepticism to soar along with their contributions!”
In a column for The Spectator, Alexander Downer, the former Minister for Foreign Affairs in Australia, claimed that one of the most attractive agreements for Britain right now is the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
He explained: “The CPTPP is a high-quality free trade agreement which binds together Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Mexico, Malaysia, Peru, Chile and Brunei.
“The Bush and Obama administrations were also keen to participate in the CPTPP – indeed the negotiations were driven initially by the Americans – but President Trump decided to withdraw.
“Despite the Americans backing out, the other 11 members decided to proceed with the agreement.
“So the CPTPP covers nearly 14 percent of the global economy and is the third largest free trade area in the world.”