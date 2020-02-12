Brexit LIVE: EU civil war as FIVE member states face crippling Brexit budget bill

European member states will meet for a crucial plenary debate on the bloc’s long term budget today, having failed to reach an agreement after months of gruelling negotiations. Countries are split on how the EU will cover the funding gap left by Britain’s departure from the bloc. Five countries are set to foot the majority of the bill, which will see their annual contributions almost double.

But time is running out to reach an agreement, as the budget proposals need to be signed up by the European Parliament in time for it to start in January 20201.

So far EU states have been unable to agree on the the size of the budget, the volumes of the main policy areas, the revenue sources and the possibility to add new conditions and incentives for the disbursement of EU funds.

Earlier this week European Council President Charles Michel met with EU negotiations to discuss their priorities for the budget, that will determine spending from 2021-27, ahead of next week’s plenary on the matter.

Contributions from the Netherlands would increase from €4.5billion (£3.8billion) to €8billion (£6.7billion), while Austria would see its contributions double to €2billion (£1.7billion).

Under current proposals, Germany’s net contribution would rise from €16billion (£13.5billion) to €26billion (£22.8million) per year.

Austria, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden could see their contributions to the EU’s long term budget, also known as the Multiannual Financial Framework, increase dramatically.

The European Parliament has ordered Michel Barnier to crackdown on Britain ahead of the formal trade talks next month.

MEPs voted in favour of a resolution that encourages the Brussels negotiator to take a tough line on fisheries, Gibraltar and keeping the UK tied to the bloc’s rules and regulations.

The motion calls for Britain to align to the EU’s environmental, labour and social standards, as well as its state aid, competition and tax policies.

It urges Mr Barnier to demand that Britain never slashes standards fisheries policy, animal healthcare, the environment and climate change, and animal health.

For live updates for PMQs SEE HERE.

Nicola Sturgeon is in a bitter standoff with Boris Johnson over a second Scottish independence referendum – but should the First Minister hold a vote without the Prime Minister’s permission? VOTE HERE.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland has warned the future trading relationship between the UK and the EU poses a risk to the Irish economy.

Speaking at the European Financial Forum in Dublin Castle, Gabriel Makhlouf said the UK’s withdrawal from the Single Market represents a substantive change for the Irish economy.

Mr Makhlouf said the economic impact of the new trading arrangements will depend on how close or how far they are from current arrangements.

He said: “But it seems likely and unsurprising that any future economic relationship between the EU and the UK will have more hurdles than the status quo.

“Consumers, businesses and regulators should expect, and plan for, more frictions and divergence.”

UK fishermen have been left furious after European Union boats were again spotted fishing off the coast in British waters, sending a post-Brexit warning to Boris Johnson to “get them out!”

Fishing For Leave has released images taken from the Marine Traffic website which they claim show dozens of EU boats fishing off the coast of south-west England.

One picture shows several boats located in British waters off the coast of Cornwall, while another shows more than a dozen being tracked off Shetland.

A third image details two Spanish fishing vessels Akillamendi Berria and Breogan Uno – as well as the French trawler Helitrope – spotted just west of the Cape Wrath Lighthouse, which is the most North-Westerly point on the British mainland.

European Council President Charles Michel was accused of ignoring the issue at hand after skipping the crunch debate in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg.

Senior MEPs queued up to lash out at the EU’s most senior official, who this week has been on a diplomatic mission in Africa despite the bloc’s struggles at home.

Italian MEP Marco Zanni lashed out against “idealistic” EU institutions leaders over their spending plans as Brussels debates this year’s EU budget priorities – calling on his colleagues in the European Parliament to “stop dreaming”.

Speaking on behalf of the European Parliament group Europe of Nations and Freedom he leads, Mr Zanni hit out at EU leaders failing to prioritise spending on the key issues faced by European taxpayers.

The Lega MEP claimed it was time for all EU institutions to stop being idealistic and show a more pragmatic approach amid clashes between the European Council and the European Parliament on this year’s EU budget.